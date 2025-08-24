Arizona Post Training Camp Grades: Defensive Linemen
Arizona dealt with a number of injuries on the defensive side of the ball last season, which was part of what led to its struggles. With less than one week to go till the season opener against Hawaii, the Wildcats will look to show off their revamped defense for this year.
Head coach Brent Brennan made a splash this offseason to help the defensive line, bringing in bringing in former Wildcat Joe Salave’a to coach the unit for Arizona.
Salave'a most recently served as the defensive line Coach and associate head coach for the Hurricanes. He also coached Kayvon Thibodeaux at Oregon where he was also the defensive line Coach and associate head coach for the Ducks.
Arizona's overall defensive line room
Tre Smith and Dominic Lolesio are the leading returning defensive ends, while the Wildcats reunited with Tiaoalii Savea in the transfer portal after he spent a year at Texas.
Smith posted an impressive season in his first year in Tucson. He led the team with 4 1/2 sacks, while also totaling 53 tackles with one forced fumble and 7 1/2 tackles for loss. He had transferred to Arizona after also playing under Brennan at San Jose State.
Deshawn McKnight was another big addition for Arizona in the transfer portal. He joined the Wildcats after appearing in 14 games at UT Martin last season where he totaled 21 tackles with one forced fumble, 5 1/2 tackles for loss, and four sacks.
The defensive line remains one of the bigger question marks as a position group for Arizona this season with the hope being the added depth and the coaching from Salave’a helps get the most out of the group.
Top Defensive Linemen From Camp
Tre Smith
- The leading returner for Arizona, Smith projects to lead the defensive line unit as a whole heading into his second year with the Wildcats after following Brennan to Tucson.
Tiaoalii Savea
- Savea returned to Tucson after spending last season at Texas where he played in a limited role. One area the defensive line lacked for Arizona last season was with its size. That is an area Savea immediately helps upgrade in the middle of the defensive line.
Deshawn McKnight
- Another big transfer addition for Brennan and Salave’a heading into this season, McKnight is another player who joins the team with plenty of game experience.
Training Camp Position Grade: B-
The defensive line room had its days during training camp got the best of Noah Fifita and the offensive line. The upside is higher for the group, especially if Smith, Savea and McKnight all play up to their potential, but the group as a whole will still have to prove themselves.
