Arizona Didn’t Play Perfect, Identity Won It Game
The biggest takeaway from Arizona’s win over Utah State isn’t that the game got close. It’s that Arizona stayed true to who they are and still won by double digits. In March Madness, that’s what good teams do.
The Arizona Wildcats built an 18-point lead and controlled most of the game, but Utah State made a run and cut the lead to four. That’s when a lot of teams panic. Arizona didn’t. They stayed composed, kept attacking the paint, and relied on rebounding and defense the same formula they’ve used all season.
The Real Story: Rebounding Dominance
The most important stat in this game wasn’t turnovers or three-point shooting. It was rebounding.
Arizona completely dominated the glass, finishing with 54 rebounds compared to Utah State’s 26. That is a massive difference and likely the main reason Arizona won the game.
They had 22 offensive rebounds, which means they kept getting second chances over and over again. Even when they missed easy shots, they got the ball back. That wears teams down and wins games in March Madness.
This is Arizona’s identity. They don’t have to shoot amazing shots to win because they create more possessions than their opponent.
Motiejus Krivas Doesn’t Need Big Stats to Be the MVP
One niche part of this game that really stood out was how important Motiejus Krivas was, even though his stat line didn’t look crazy. He altered shots, grabbed rebounds, tipped balls out, and created second-chance points all night.
He was basically the reason Utah State couldn’t score inside consistently. Players like that don’t always show up in the box score, but they win tournament games. Arizona doesn’t need him to score 20 points. They need him to control the paint, and that’s exactly what he did.
Arizona Looked Like a One Seed
A lot of people will say Arizona didn’t look dominant because the game got close. I actually disagree. I think they looked exactly like a one-seed team that didn’t play its best game, but still controlled most of it and won comfortably in the end.
Good teams don’t have to be perfect. They just have to survive and advance. And that’s exactly what Arizona did. If they keep rebounding like this and playing in the paint, they will be very hard to beat moving forward.
Arizona may not have played perfectly, but they played like themselves, and that’s why they’re going to the Sweet Sixteen.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.