Plays and Stats That Defined Arizona’s Win Against Utah State

Arizona is moving on to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season. The Wildcats held off a strong Utah State team, 78-66, in the Round of 32. Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats keep their historic season alive.

The Wildcats have been one of the best teams all season, and that play has continued in the NCAA Tournament. They had a rough game by their standards, and still walked away with the victory. The Wildcats will face off against Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

Let’s look at some key plays and stats that led to Arizona’s win over Utah State.

Koa Peat

Ready to shoot 🎯pic.twitter.com/M8lYXr83Cd — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 23, 2026

Koa Peat continues to make his opponents look invisible down low. His dominance in the paint was a key for the Wildcats once again. Peat’s size and strength are incredible for any player, let alone for a freshman.

Peat finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. This is his fifth double-double of the season. He carried the Wildcats during a cold spell offensively in the first half. His force was much needed when star guard Brayden Burries got in foul trouble early.

That's a baaaaaad man 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/ITEfV6GDCq — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 23, 2026

Dominated the Boards

For the second straight game in the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats have controlled the glass. They outrebounded the Aggies, 54-26, but the offensive rebounds were the true game changer. A rebound difference of that magnitude is unheard of, but it does make sense for this Wildcats team.

"We always say if we're not gritty... We're a word that rhymes with gritty." 😂@ArizonaMBB's Tommy Lloyd w/ @LaurenShehadi after advancing to the Sweet 16 pic.twitter.com/h7b55mKuOw — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 23, 2026

The Wildcats did not have their best offensive performance in the first half, but the difference was a huge factor in them walking away with the win. Twenty-two rebounds were enough for the Wildcats to maintain the lead.

Peat and Motiejus Krivas led the Wildcats on the glass, as they combined for 24 rebounds as a duo. The duo almost outrebounded the Aggies by themselves. The Wildcats' big men have been there for their team night in and night out, and they were on display last night.

"Just trusting in my work. And it's showing."@ArizonaMBB star guard Jaden Bradley w/ @LaurenShehadi after the Wildcats advanced to the Sweet 16 pic.twitter.com/2kduCrRNDr — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 23, 2026

Free-Throw Line

After a dominant start to the second half for the Wildcats, they found themselves up by as much as 18 points. Around the 10-minute mark in the half, the Aggies started to mount a comeback. They brought the lead within four points.

Next stop…THE SWEET 16 pic.twitter.com/ZKjeK3MgBw — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 23, 2026

One thing that remained in the Wildcats' favor was getting to the free-throw line. The Wildcats had a significant discrepancy at the free-throw line. They outshot the Aggies, 39-11, from the line. Their size and strength led to easy points at the free-throw line.