Arizona Dominates Northern Colorado To Remain Undefeated
Arizona coach Becky Burke wanted a better defensive effort from the team, and it showed that Tuesday night in the Wildcats' 84-58 win over a Northern Colorado team that entered the day 5-1 to start the season.
The Bears had scored more than 64 points in four of its five wins to start the season. Arizona held them to their second-lowest point total on the season. In both of their losses this year, they have scored fewer than 60 points.
- "Really excited for our team," Burke said following the win. "That was probably the ultimate team win that we've had so far this season. To go out and beat somebody pretty good feels really nice. I think we've had some games where we've gotten a lead and let some people creep back in and we feel like we've let up in some capacity in the fourth quarter of these games."
That was not the case in Tuesday's win. Arizona led 37-25 at halftime, 59-42 after three quarters, and continued to outscore Northern Colorado even in the fourth quarter.
On a night where scoring leader Mickayla Perdue scored just two points on two shot attempts, it was freshman Daniah Trammell who led Arizona with 22 points, followed by sophomore Kamryn Kitchen, who dropped 16 points off the bench.
The Wildcats used their pace to their advantage as they dropped 54 points in the paint in the win, while also forcing 16 turnovers.
Burke mentioned knowing Northern Colorado was going to sit in a zone and using that to their advantage.
"Just being able to push the ball and not let them settle in their zone," Burke said. "We got the ball moving (and) pushed the ball with tremendous pace which allowed us to shoot a lot of layups. We've done a decent job with points in the paint so far this season. We haven't struggled in that area, but to dominate in this capacity against a team that tried to keep us out of the paint in a zone spoke volumes about their execution."
It was a dominant effort by Arizona as it continues its long homestand to begin the season in non-conference play. Northern Colorado was likely the best team the Wildcats have faced so far this season and they picked up their biggest margin of victory this year.
Arizona continues its season with one more game later this week against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.
