Arizona's Dominic Lolesio Elevating at Defensive End Position

The Arizona Wildcats' defense was a suffocating one that not only could shut down a highly capable passing offense but also pressured the quarterback and stopped the run with violence and aggression, largely due to the creative, aggressive calls by Danny Gonzales.

Defensive end Dominic Lolesio wreaked havoc at the position and brought consistency, paired with a nonstop motor that never ceased on the field. Lolesio has played every game since the 2024 season and has shown he is one of the leaders on defense.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio (42) reacts after receiveing a flag after he celebrates an interception and touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

When Tre Smith went down with a season-ending shoulder injury, he assumed the leadership role on Arizona's defense and kept the unit afloat with his physical skills and a desire to win. Lolesio has only improved his abilities during this year's spring practice, and they should only get better through the summer before the start of the season.

With summer practices around the corner, followed by the start of the 2026 season, Lolesio has a strong chance to emerge as one of the leaders yet again. Let's take a look at why we think so.

A Heavy Amount of Snaps

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio (42) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lolesio has become one of the most dependable players on defense after a 2025 season in which Smith's season was cut short due to a torn rotator cuff. Lolesio stepped up in a huge way and played seemingly every snap on the line.

By the end of the season, Lolesio notched 322 snaps through 13 games, showing his durability and willingness to stay on the field, no matter the score of the game. It is those two traits why he has received heavy praise from the coaching staff.

Lolesio Keeps Improving by the Season

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio (42) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His style of play is not flashy; it may not turn heads or draw much "wow" factor, but it is physical and unrelenting, wearing down an opposing offensive lineman as the game goes on. That much is clear, given that he keeps getting better with each passing season.

While his tackling number dropped from 2024 to 2025, he still disrupted plays and created enough chaos for other players to reach the quarterback or running back. Lolesio also has a second year with both Joe Salave'a and Danny Gonzales, which is significant for him and other players to compete under the same system as last year. Lolesio will be reunited with Smith this year, making Arizona's edge attack a potent and dangerous one for offenses to face.