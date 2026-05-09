Arizona's Dominic Lolesio Elevating at Defensive End Position
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The Arizona Wildcats' defense was a suffocating one that not only could shut down a highly capable passing offense but also pressured the quarterback and stopped the run with violence and aggression, largely due to the creative, aggressive calls by Danny Gonzales.
Defensive end Dominic Lolesio wreaked havoc at the position and brought consistency, paired with a nonstop motor that never ceased on the field. Lolesio has played every game since the 2024 season and has shown he is one of the leaders on defense.
When Tre Smith went down with a season-ending shoulder injury, he assumed the leadership role on Arizona's defense and kept the unit afloat with his physical skills and a desire to win. Lolesio has only improved his abilities during this year's spring practice, and they should only get better through the summer before the start of the season.
With summer practices around the corner, followed by the start of the 2026 season, Lolesio has a strong chance to emerge as one of the leaders yet again. Let's take a look at why we think so.
A Heavy Amount of Snaps
Lolesio has become one of the most dependable players on defense after a 2025 season in which Smith's season was cut short due to a torn rotator cuff. Lolesio stepped up in a huge way and played seemingly every snap on the line.
By the end of the season, Lolesio notched 322 snaps through 13 games, showing his durability and willingness to stay on the field, no matter the score of the game. It is those two traits why he has received heavy praise from the coaching staff.
Lolesio Keeps Improving by the Season
His style of play is not flashy; it may not turn heads or draw much "wow" factor, but it is physical and unrelenting, wearing down an opposing offensive lineman as the game goes on. That much is clear, given that he keeps getting better with each passing season.
While his tackling number dropped from 2024 to 2025, he still disrupted plays and created enough chaos for other players to reach the quarterback or running back. Lolesio also has a second year with both Joe Salave'a and Danny Gonzales, which is significant for him and other players to compete under the same system as last year. Lolesio will be reunited with Smith this year, making Arizona's edge attack a potent and dangerous one for offenses to face.
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Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.