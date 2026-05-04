What Makes Arizona's Defensive Line Feared in Big 12

Summer practice for the Arizona Wildcats is right around the corner, and the defense is fully prepared to carry on the momentum gained from 2025's successful season. While the secondary unit stole the show for much of last year with its four NFL Draft picks and a No. 1 ranking in passing efficiency, much of that could not have been done without a decent rushing attack from the defensive line.

The Wildcats did not have to hit the portal or recruit many high school players because of the overwhelming number of returnees hungry to continue where they left off last season. The defensive line, anchored by Joe Salave'a, had an impressive showing in Arizona's spring showcase, and although there weren't too many live rounds, they all looked sharp during drills.

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Mays Pese (99), linebacker Taye Brown (6), and defensive lineman Julian Saviinaea (41) all celebrate after they intercept the ball from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

As the Wildcats get ready for the start of summer practices, let's take a look at why the defensive line may be the group to lead the way to an even more stellar season.

Veterans Leading the Way

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio (42) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats may have lost Tiaoalii Savea and Deshawn McKnight, but they have a plethora of veterans ready to lead and offer advice to the younger players. Julian Savaiinaea, Mays Pese, and other guys make three fierce vets who have plenty of experience in clogging the interior to stop the run and pressure the quarterback.

Tre Sith and Domic Lolesio are two fast defensive ends who can wreak havoc in the backfield against any team. Smith is coming off a season-ending surgery and should be back to 100% by the time spring football begins. Pese himself gave Smith the nickname "Mr. Arizona" for his commitment to the team and dedication to improving at the sport.

Newcomers Proving Themselves

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive line coach Joe Salave'a against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona did not need to look for replacements, which is a good thing for the electric defensive line unit. The ones the Wildcats did get, however, have displayed a level of maturity that just may allow them to be on the field much more than they would have thought.

Throughout spring practice sessions, freshmen such as Keytrin Harris and Prince Williams have displayed skills that only upperclassmen possess.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cal Poly transfer Victory Johnson has acclimated himself into the system well and may see many more reps at the edge position. One thing defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales enjoys is a constant attack, and rotating his players in and out is the precise way to do that.

Although Zac Siulepa was on the roster last year after the early stages of the season, it will be his first full year with the Wildcats, and he brings a huge frame that is perfect for dominating an opposing team's guards and centers.

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive Lineman Julian Savaiinaea (41) celebrates after he intercepts the ball from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Altogether, Arizona is bringing a ton of experience, mixed with young talent who are ready and willing to leave it all on the field. With summer practices fast approaching, only time will tell who fully acclimates to Arizona's relentless system.