Arizona's Lado Making Tremendous Leaps Through Offseason Practice

The Arizona Wildcats offense made tremendous leaps, running up the score on opponents, thanks to a mix of highly competitive players and an offensive coordinator, Seth Doege, who is unafraid to take risks and run a fast-paced offense.

Right tackle Matthew Lado was one of those players who showed his competitive nature by starting late in the season and helping the Wildcats win three of the last four games. Lado stepped in for Tristan Bounds when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury and was a brick wall, protecting Noah Fifita.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Michael Wooten (77) and Matthew Lado (73) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Because of his stellar play in the final four games of the season, paired with a highly successful spring practice, Lado is now in the running to compete for a starting role. But just what is it about Lado that makes him a potential star on the offensive line for Arizona? Let's take a look at all the qualities that he possesses, which could elevate him into a more significant role.

Perfect Size For a Tackle

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Matthew Lado (73) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lado has a great frame for an offensive tackle, one worthy of competing at the Division I level. At 6-foot-6, 318 pounds, Lado's size, paired with his athleticism, makes him a textbook tackle. When he finally notched his first start at tackle, that clearly showed as the right side of Fifita was protected just the same as when Bounds was in.

Lado stepping into spring practice at 318 pounds shows the dedication to the weight room and to adding on the right amount of mass for the upcoming season. Last year, the former 3-star recruit out of Apollo High School in Glendale, AZ, weighed in at 306 pounds.

Quality Snaps Make Him a Solid Contender

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Matthew Lado (73) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Besides stepping in place of Bounds against Cincinnati, Lado logged plenty of valuable snaps for Arizona in the final three games of the season. Against Baylor, Lado recorded 65 snaps and a grade of 66.0 according to Pro Football Focus. He improved from there and earned a 71.2 player grade against ASU, the highest he recorded all season. `

With so many quality starts under his belt, Lado has the experience to not only potentially start for the Wildcats but also become a star on the offensive line. With veterans such as Alexander Doost, Bounds, and Rhino Tapa'atoutai to continue learning from, Lado's skills will continue to develop.

A Continuous Rise in Confidence

Apollo Hawks offensive lineman Matthew Lado signs his commitment papers to the University of Arizona at Apollo High School in Glendale on Dec. 20, 2023. | Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

In order for an offensive lineman to continue growing into the player he is meant to truly be, they must have a high amount of confidence in himself and the others around you. Lado had a tremendous month of scoring practice, which only adds to his growth of confidence in his game.

With summer practice coming up, as well as the uncertainty at the left tackle position, Lado has the opportunity to utilize that elevated confidence in his favor.

Happy Birthday Matthew Lado! 🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/Wgh7ZcROWY — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) March 8, 2026

Offensive line coach Josh Oglesby himself noticed Lao's growth as a player and had plenty of good things to say about him.

"The thing that's interesting about our position, as well as a bunch of others, is just how important confidence is," Oglesby said. "For him, having the opportunity to be in those games and be in the mix and be a part of meaningful games and meaningful wins has just caused his confidence to explode. And the offseason that he's had in the weight room, so now the strength is matching the confidence. He is super exciting to watch."

