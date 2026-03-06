It's no secret that the University of Arizona has developed some of the best guards in the NCAA ever since it became a powerhouse in men's college hoops.

Notable figures from Jason Terry to TJ McConnell have graced the floor with their presence and delivered some of the most unforgettable moments that will be remembered by fans everywhere.

When you ask an Arizona fan what comes to mind when you mention guards, flashes of Terry hoisting the Division I Tournament trophy to McConnell's iconic kiss in the center of the logo at McKale Center enter.

Every guard who started for Arizona is remembered, but arguably none quite like Jaden Bradley, who came to Arizona hoping to develop his game and will leave as one of the most enigmatic players.

Humble Beginnings

Bradley entered the NCAA as a five-star recruit after a successful high school career at both Cannon School in North Carolina and the IMG Academy in Florida, hoping to make a big splash at Alabama under head coach Nate Oats. After a year spent with that program, he decided it was time to transfer to another school to make a name for himself.

When he came to Arizona, it took some time to become the star guard that he is now, coming off the bench in place of Kylan Boswell. Towards the end of the 2023 season, Bradley became the starter of the high-octane Wildcats rotation.

Developing Into a Key Piece

During the 2024 season, it became apparent that Bradley was the new face of the team, starting all 37 games while averaging 12.1 points in 34.1 minutes per game. It was his contributions to the team that got the Wildcats to a 23-13 record and a trip to the NCAA Tournament, where the Wildcats fell to the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16.

Full Potential Reached

It was during the 2025-2026 season that he truly reached his full potential as a starting point guard, helping his team to a 28-2 record (15-2 in the Big 12)and the outright champion of the Big 12 conference.

During the season, Bradley increased his average in points, rising to 13.6 points per game, his career high achieved against Florida at the beginning of the season. It was in that season-opening game where he dropped 27 points en route to a statement-making win over the defending national champions.

Bradley's Impact

Bradley has consistently demonstrated throughout the season that he is arguably one of the best guards in the country, showcasing his elite play on both offense and defense. That much can be seen given his averages through all 30 games played.

His ability to shine in the biggest games of the season is one of the many reasons why he is considered one of the more elite guards in the country. Against No. 6 Iowa State , he scored a team-high 17 points. Against then-No.1 Florida, he scored 27. In front of a hostile crowd in Storrs, CT, against once-ranked No. 3 UConn, he dropped 21 points.

His double-double performance against No. 23 BYU (12 points, 10 assists) was stellar, showing his prowess in both scoring and finding the open man. Against ranked teams this season, he has averaged 15.9 points.

Bradley's role as the floor general and defensive tone setter for the Wildcats (1.8 steals per game) is a major catalyst for them winning the Big 12 before the season ended. Bradley has also been tasked with one more game remaining and the Big 12 Tournament starting soon after; the play of Bradley can carry Arizona deep into the NCAA Tournament.