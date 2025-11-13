Evaluating Updated College Football Playoff Rankings
We have reached that point of the college football season where there are College Football Playoffs Rankings being released weekly. Now, as expected, Arizona (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) did not make the rankings with losses from Iowa State, BYU and Houston being too much for the Wildcats to crack the rankings.
Right now, Ohio State came in at No. 1 in the first rankings with Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia rounding out the Top five of the poll.
The Big 12 saw four teams make the rankings in No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 12 BYU and No. 13 Utah. After having a bye-week and not making the rankings the first time around, Cincinnati has cracked the rankings at No. 25 ahead of its game against Arizona.
One team that didn’t make the rankings after starting off No. 11 in the Preseason AP Poll is Arizona State after suffering several injuries throughout the year and seeing starting quarterback Sam Leavitt go down with a season-ending injury
Now, both Arizona and Arizona State are sitting in the same situation at 6-3 having clinched a bowl berth and having three games left on the schedule.
When looking at the landscape of college football, it is possible that the Big 12 could get two teams into the College Football Playoffs with BYU, Texas Tech, Utah and Cincinnati having a legitimate shot at making a push down the final stretch of the season.
Before the bye-week, Cincinnati lost on the road against the Utes 45-14 where everything and anything went wrong for the Bearcats.
WHen looking at the remainder of the WIldcats’ schedule, the team only has one ranked game against the Bearcats left. After that, Arizona plays in its final home game of the season against Baylor before heading up north for the Territorial Cup.
When playing against the Bearcats, Arizona will need to contain quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who has totaled 2,064 yards to go along with 21 passing touchdowns to two interceptions.
Plus, Sorsby has been a menace on the ground by racking up 453 and has found the end zone eight times with his legs.
As an offense, the Bearcats have been rock solid by averaging 35.6 PPG putting them at No. 20 nationally. Cincinnati has the No. 56 passing offense and the No. 25 rushing attack that has made its offense one of the better units in the Big 12.
Arizona will face off against the Bearcats on Saturday with an early 10 a.m. (MST) kickoff and the game will be televised on FS1.
