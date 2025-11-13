Inside The Wildcats

Evaluating Updated College Football Playoff Rankings

Arizona managed to clinch its sixth win of the season and a bowl berth following a 24-20 win over the Jayhawks.

Troy Hutchison

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates a missed field goal by the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates a missed field goal by the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

We have reached that point of the college football season where there are College Football Playoffs Rankings being released weekly. Now, as expected, Arizona (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) did not make the rankings with losses from Iowa State, BYU and Houston being too much for the Wildcats to crack the rankings.

U
Texas Tech's Coy Eakin runs after a catch against BYU during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right now, Ohio State came in at No. 1 in the first rankings with Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia rounding out the Top five of the poll.

The Big 12 saw four teams make the rankings in No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 12 BYU and No. 13 Utah. After having a bye-week and not making the rankings the first time around, Cincinnati has cracked the rankings at No. 25 ahead of its game against Arizona.

One team that didn’t make the rankings after starting off No. 11 in the Preseason AP Poll is Arizona State after suffering several injuries throughout the year and seeing starting quarterback Sam Leavitt go down with a season-ending injury

U
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws a pass against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, both Arizona and Arizona State are sitting in the same situation at 6-3 having clinched a bowl berth and having three games left on the schedule.

When looking at the landscape of college football, it is possible that the Big 12 could get two teams into the College Football Playoffs with BYU, Texas Tech, Utah and Cincinnati having a legitimate shot at making a push down the final stretch of the season.

Before the bye-week, Cincinnati lost on the road against the Utes 45-14 where everything and anything went wrong for the Bearcats.

U
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; General view down the line of scrimmage as the Arizona State Sun Devils prepare to snap the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

WHen looking at the remainder of the WIldcats’ schedule, the team only has one ranked game against the Bearcats left. After that, Arizona plays in its final home game of the season against Baylor before heading up north for the Territorial Cup.

When playing against the Bearcats, Arizona will need to contain quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who has totaled 2,064 yards to go along with 21 passing touchdowns to two interceptions.

Plus, Sorsby has been a menace on the ground by racking up 453 and has found the end zone eight times with his legs.

Cin
Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) looks to pass against Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

As an offense, the Bearcats have been rock solid by averaging 35.6 PPG putting them at No. 20 nationally. Cincinnati has the No. 56 passing offense and the No. 25 rushing attack that has made its offense one of the better units in the Big 12.

Arizona will face off against the Bearcats on Saturday with an early 10 a.m. (MST) kickoff and the game will be televised on FS1.

Please be sure to share your thoughts on the latest CFB Rankings and where the Big 12 teams were placed. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Troy Hutchison
TROY HUTCHISON

Troy Hutchison grew up attending Arizona athletic events, which gave him a unique perspective and knowledge of the athletic department's rich history. He attended UA and began covering the Wildcats in 2018. As the Arizona Wildcats Beat Writer on SI, he is set to deliver wall-to-wall coverage to give fans an in-depth perspective.