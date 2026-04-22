Every First-Round NFL Draft Pick in Arizona History

Arizona isn't considered a traditional power program in college football, but the Wildcats have produced some good NFL talent throughout their history.

They've developed a few first-round picks, and there's an outside chance one of their top prospects sneaks into the first round on Thursday night. If one does, this is the group he will join.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan celebrates during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Rounders Since 2000

WR Tetairoa McMillan

8th Overall, 2025, Carolina Panthers

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) extends for a pass thrown by quarterback Bryce Young (not pictured) against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

McMillan is one of the big success stories of the Bren Brennan era. He had 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons in Tucson, becoming the first pure wide receiver selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, only trailing two-way player Travis Hunter. His NFL career is off to a great start after winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers guard Jordan Morgan (77) blocks Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jalen Redmond (61) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

OL Jordan Morgan

25th Overall, 2024, Green Bay Packers

Morgan started for most of his final three seasons at Arizona. The best came during his senior year, when he was the Wildcats' top-graded lineman in both the running and passing games. He ended up playing in the Senior Bowl as part of the draft process and was selected in the first round. He's started 13 games in two years.

Oct 12, 2014; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Antoine Cason (20) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals and the Panthers tie in overtime 37-37. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

CB Antoine Cason

27th Overall, 2008, San Diego Chargers

September 30, 2012; Kansas City, MO, USA; San Diego Chargers cornerback Antoine Cason (20) runs the ball after intercepting in the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The 2007 Jim Thorpe Award winner was an impact player for the Wildcats in the secondary and in the return game, and also competed on the track team. He spent seven years in the NFL with 16 career interceptions.

Nov 3, 2002; Phoenix, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; St. Louis Rams running back Trung Canidate (24) in action against the Arizona Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

RB Trung Canidate

31st Overall, 2000, St. Louis Rams

Canidate joined the Rams fresh off their Super Bowl run and a senior season in which he ran for 1,602 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was the program's all-time leading rusher until Kadeem Carey passed him in 2013. Yet, his NFL career only lasted four seasons.

The 1990s

December 6, 2009; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins wide receiver Devin Thomas (11) tries to avoid the tackle of New Orleans Saints defensive back Chris McAlister (29) at FedEx Field. The Saints won 33-30 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

DB Chris McAlister

10th Overall, 1999, Baltimore Ravens

Sept 7, 2008; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris McAlister (21) runs into Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson (85) after recovering a fumble in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Chad Johnson legally changed his name to Chad Ocho Cinco this week but the NFL informed the Bengals that there are issues needed to be resolved before he can wear his new name on his jersey. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

The three-time first-team All-PAC-12 player was the first player in program history to return a kickoff, punt, and interception for a touchdown in one season. He had 18 career interceptions in college and was selected by the Baltimore Ravens, returning a missed field goal 107 yards for a touchdown in a 2002 regular-season game against the Denver Broncos.

Jan 31, 1993; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills offensive lineman John Fina (70) on the field prior to Super Bowl XXVII against the Dallas Cowboys at the Rose Bowl. The Cowboys defeated the Bills 52-17. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

OT John Fina

27th Overall, 1992, Buffalo Bills

The Tucson native made his mark on the Wildcat program as a two-way lineman. He played 10 years with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in two Super Bowls, and finished his career with one season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Aug 24, 1991; Foxboro, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots linebacker Andre Tippett (56), Chris Singleton (55) and Ray Agnew (92) on the bench against the New York Giants at Foxboro Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-Imagn Images | Dick Raphael-Imagn Images

LB Chris Singleton

8th Overall, 1990. New England Patriots

Aug 24, 1991; Foxboro, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots linebacker Chris Singleton (55) on the sideline during a pre-season game against the New York Giants at Foxboro Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-Imagn Images | Dick Raphael-Imagn Images

A four-year contributor for Arizona in the late 1980s, Singleton played seven years in the NFL between the Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. He had 341 tackles, seven sacks, and two interceptions.

Sep 22, 1996; Oakland, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders defensive end Anthony Smith (94) on the sideline against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

DE Anthony Smith

11th Overall, 1990, Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders

Smith spent nine seasons in the NFL with 57.5 sacks for the Raiders. He was also briefly with the Denver Broncos but did not make the team. In 2016, he was sentenced to life in prison on murder charges.

The Earlier Years

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head football coach Brent Brennan reacts during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

LB Ricky Hunley

7th Overall, 1984, Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 25, 1987; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Denver Broncos linebacker (98) Ricky Hunley hits New York Giants tight end (89) Mark Bavaro in Super Bowl XXI at the Rose Bowl. The Giants defeated the Broncos 39-20. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons- Imagn Images © Copyright Malcolm Emmons | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

The All-American linebacker was the first consensus All-American for Arizona in 1983 and became the program's first College Football Hall of Famer in 1998. He spent seven seasons in the NFL, and his number is retired by the Arizona program. Hunley is also part of the Wildcats' current coaching staff.

Sep 10, 1978; St. Louis, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots guard John Hannah (73) blocks St. Louis Cardinals defensive tackle Mike Dawson (73) right, at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

DT Mike Dawson

22nd Overall, 1976, St. Louis Cardinals

The defensive tackle was known for making an impact through TFLs and was the second Arizona player ever drafted in the first round. He played eight years with the St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Lions, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay Packers running back John Brockington (42) evades Detroit Lions players. Packers guard Bill Lueck (62) is on the ground. The Green Bay Packers tie with the Detroit Lions 13-13 on Sept. 23, 1973, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Gpg The Packers Of 1972 10022022 0008 | Green Bay Press-Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

G Bill Lueck

26th Overall, 1968, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back MacArthur Lane (36) follows blockers Bill Lueck (62) and John Brockington (42) on a play during the Packers 33-7 victory over the Detroit Lions on Dec. 3, 1972 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Gpg The Packers Of 1972 10022022 0004 | Green Bay Press-Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lueck played eight seasons for the Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowl II with Green Bay. He eventually had to replace Hall of Fame Packers guard Jerry Kramer.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

FB Walt Nielsen

10th Overall, 1939, New York Giants

Nielsen was the first Arizona Wildcat selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. He was part of the famed Wildcat backfield, the "Blue Brigade," alongside future NFLer Tom Greenfield, but he played only one NFL season.