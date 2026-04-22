Every First-Round NFL Draft Pick in Arizona History
Arizona isn't considered a traditional power program in college football, but the Wildcats have produced some good NFL talent throughout their history.
They've developed a few first-round picks, and there's an outside chance one of their top prospects sneaks into the first round on Thursday night. If one does, this is the group he will join.
First Rounders Since 2000
WR Tetairoa McMillan
8th Overall, 2025, Carolina Panthers
McMillan is one of the big success stories of the Bren Brennan era. He had 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons in Tucson, becoming the first pure wide receiver selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, only trailing two-way player Travis Hunter. His NFL career is off to a great start after winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
OL Jordan Morgan
25th Overall, 2024, Green Bay Packers
Morgan started for most of his final three seasons at Arizona. The best came during his senior year, when he was the Wildcats' top-graded lineman in both the running and passing games. He ended up playing in the Senior Bowl as part of the draft process and was selected in the first round. He's started 13 games in two years.
CB Antoine Cason
27th Overall, 2008, San Diego Chargers
The 2007 Jim Thorpe Award winner was an impact player for the Wildcats in the secondary and in the return game, and also competed on the track team. He spent seven years in the NFL with 16 career interceptions.
RB Trung Canidate
31st Overall, 2000, St. Louis Rams
Canidate joined the Rams fresh off their Super Bowl run and a senior season in which he ran for 1,602 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was the program's all-time leading rusher until Kadeem Carey passed him in 2013. Yet, his NFL career only lasted four seasons.
The 1990s
DB Chris McAlister
10th Overall, 1999, Baltimore Ravens
The three-time first-team All-PAC-12 player was the first player in program history to return a kickoff, punt, and interception for a touchdown in one season. He had 18 career interceptions in college and was selected by the Baltimore Ravens, returning a missed field goal 107 yards for a touchdown in a 2002 regular-season game against the Denver Broncos.
OT John Fina
27th Overall, 1992, Buffalo Bills
The Tucson native made his mark on the Wildcat program as a two-way lineman. He played 10 years with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in two Super Bowls, and finished his career with one season with the Arizona Cardinals.
LB Chris Singleton
8th Overall, 1990. New England Patriots
A four-year contributor for Arizona in the late 1980s, Singleton played seven years in the NFL between the Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. He had 341 tackles, seven sacks, and two interceptions.
DE Anthony Smith
11th Overall, 1990, Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders
Smith spent nine seasons in the NFL with 57.5 sacks for the Raiders. He was also briefly with the Denver Broncos but did not make the team. In 2016, he was sentenced to life in prison on murder charges.
The Earlier Years
LB Ricky Hunley
7th Overall, 1984, Cincinnati Bengals
The All-American linebacker was the first consensus All-American for Arizona in 1983 and became the program's first College Football Hall of Famer in 1998. He spent seven seasons in the NFL, and his number is retired by the Arizona program. Hunley is also part of the Wildcats' current coaching staff.
DT Mike Dawson
22nd Overall, 1976, St. Louis Cardinals
The defensive tackle was known for making an impact through TFLs and was the second Arizona player ever drafted in the first round. He played eight years with the St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Lions, and Kansas City Chiefs.
G Bill Lueck
26th Overall, 1968, Green Bay Packers
Lueck played eight seasons for the Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowl II with Green Bay. He eventually had to replace Hall of Fame Packers guard Jerry Kramer.
FB Walt Nielsen
10th Overall, 1939, New York Giants
Nielsen was the first Arizona Wildcat selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. He was part of the famed Wildcat backfield, the "Blue Brigade," alongside future NFLer Tom Greenfield, but he played only one NFL season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.