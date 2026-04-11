How Arizona Developed Its NFL Draft Class in 2026

After the Arizona Wildcats' tumultuous 2024 season, which saw them go 4-8 and finish at the bottom of the Big 12 in their inaugural season in a new conference, many questions surrounded head coach Brent Brennan and his staff about whether they were the right fit for the job.

Those questions were answered in an astounding way as Brennan and his team made a complete turnaround to a 9-4 record and an appearance in the Truat & Wil Holiday Bowl. Brennan knew a change in culture and execution was needed, and he attacked it to complete the flip into one of the better teams in the Big 12.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now that the season has ended, Arizona sent defensive backs Treydan Stukes, Genesis Smith, and Dalton Johnson to the NFL Combine , along with 16 others, on Pro Day not long after. The Wildcats had an impressive turnaround that could not have been done without a roster of impressive players and a stellar coaching staff.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Dalton Johnson (DB38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But how exactly was Arizona able to make the flip? Let's take a look at how they did it.

Wildcats Embracing RedLine Motto

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) blocks Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Cam Barfield (0) from a touchdown catch during the first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

In Brennan's second year as Arizona's head coach, he established the motto 'RedLine,' meaning giving 100% effort 100% of the time, and the players fully bought in. It may have taken some time to get there, but the players who chose to stay reaped all the benefits.

After Arizona's 4-8 season, Brennan chose to promote Danny Gonzales from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator, a decision that proved to be the right one. Gonzales' high-octane style of defense allowed for the secondary to fly around the field, be it in coverage or crashing down in a disguised blitz, or to stop the run.

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) and Arizona Wildcats defensive back Devin Dunn (29) tackle Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) as he catches a first down pass in the third quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It did not get like that overnight. Long practices under the hot desert sun sharpened the team to a fierce, unrelenting one. Arizona's three safeties thrived under Gonzales' defensive scheme, and it almost did not happen. After the 2024 season, all three safeties had the choice to transfer, but decided to stay instead.

Arizona Safeties' Exceptional Season

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) makes a catch while defended by Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

It is because all three safeties embraced the RedLine way that they all had an incredible season with the Wildcats. The versatile, hard-hitting Johnson finished the year with 93 tackles, which is the seventh most in the Big 12 . He also had 11 pass breakups.

Smith fractured his right foot against Oklahoma State and continued to play through the rest of the season. The choice to do so paid off as he finished 24th in the conference with 77 tackles and had nine pass breakups.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes, the sixth-year senior and leader of the defense, made a huge comeback from a season-ending torn ACL in 2024. Despite playing just 10 games, he finished fourth in interceptions (4) and defended 10 passes.

Arizona's top prospects have gotten to the position they are in by embracing hard work and never giving up on the team when it got tough.