Former Wildcat Aims to 'Open Some Eyes' at NFL Combine

Former Arizona safety Dalton Johnson put himself on the map for NFL Draft evaluators with an outstanding senior season in Tucson, becoming a first-team All-Big 12 selection and earning honorable mention for the conference's Defensive Player of the Year.



Because of that, he earned a spot in the annual East-West Shrine Game in Frisco, Tex, competing among his peers as some of the best NFL Draft prospects and getting a head start on getting to know NFL teams. And as of this week, that process includes the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.



Watch Johnson discuss below...

"I feel blessed and super excited," Johnson said as he took the podium in Indianapolis. "This is what we dream of as kids, turning dreams into reality, and now, it's time to live it."



Johnson's Hard Work Leads to the NFL



Johnson's path to this point was more traditional than that of most current college athletes. Where many are quick to move on to the next opportunity, especially when there's a coaching change, the safety stuck it out with Arizona through thick and thin with multiple coaching staffs. He spent five years with the program, and he wouldn't have it any other way.



Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Dalton Johnson (DB38) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"I got there when there was a new staff," he recalled. "The team went 1-11 my freshman year, then we grew to 5-7, then 10-3. Then, we got another new staff, went 4-8, and finished off 9-4. Just to see the adversity and all the things we could overcome as a team and as a group. I love U of A, and I hope they would say the same about me."



Dalton Johnson excelled through all that adversity and turmoil, growing with his teammates no matter what the team's final record was. He entered the 2025 season as one of the Wildcats' top defensive players, and turned in a career year with 97 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.



Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I really honed in on my practice habits and being process-oriented," he explained. "I feel like that took me a long way this year, and I was able to create that production that I had. This league isn't nice. Everyone has talent, and it's going to be that hard work and that process that sets you apart."



Johnson saw the benefits of that hard labor, improving each season with the Wildcats. He made his first consistent contributions to the defense in 2023, appearing in 13 games and making 86 tackles, then developed into an All-Conference player the next two years, ending up with 286 tackles as a collegiate player.



Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates a missed field goal by the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I feel like I'm a great tackler," Johnson said. "I have a great feel in the box, and at the same time, I feel like I'm the type of player that is going to do anything for the team to succeed. I hope my teammates understand that, and they know that."



Johnson's relationship and trust with his teammates have also helped him become a better player. While individual achievements can garner plenty of attention, sometimes, you can become even more successful as a unit.



Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) breaks up a pass to Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It's okay to rely on other people," he added. "This is a team sport, and you've got to rely on your teammates and the coaching staff and really build that family. It's always bigger than yourself. Lean on your faith and lean on your brothers, and it will take you a long way."



As productive as Dalton Johnson has been at the college level, there are some concerns as he pursues a pro career. At 5-foot-11, 198 lbs, he's a little small for an NFL safety. Some worry about his ability to take on bigger blockers at the next level, his speed in the slot, his fit in heavy zone schemes, and his ability to challenge bigger receivers.



Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) returns the ball after an interception in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

None of that is going past him as he tries to achieve a lifelong dream.



"I know there's some question about my size and athletic ability, but I think I can go toe-to-toe with anyone in any conference," he said. That's just the confidence that I have, and that's why I'm here at the combine: to prove that and show my athletic ability. Hopefully, I can start opening some eyes."



Nov 18, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes running back Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) makes a catch against Arizona Wildcats safety Dalton Johnson (43) during the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-Imagn Images | Zachary BonDurant-Imagn Images

Johnson's chance to open some eyes will come on Friday, as the defensive backs take the field for drills and testing.

