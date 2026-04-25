Arizona's Stukes 'Setbacks' Led to NFL Dreams Arriving

The Arizona Wildcats saw one of their own be drafted into the NFL, as safety Treydan Stukes is now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stukes was drafted with the 38th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. There was some late buzz for Stukes to potentially sneak in the first round, but he settled with the Raiders in the second round, where he’ll team up with the 1st overall pick, Fernando Mendoza.

Stukes at Arizona

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The draft selection follows a tremendous six-season collegiate career with the Wildcats. He racked up 207 tackles, 26 pass deflections, seven interceptions, and a sack in his career. His 2025 season may have been his best work to date, posting 52 tackles, six pass deflections, and four interceptions to go along with his lone collegiate sack.

To make matters more impressive, Stukes’ 2025 campaign came fresh off a season-ending injury the year prior. Despite that, he bounced back and had himself a season that likely got him drafted.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s no wonder Stukes ended up as one of the top safeties in this year’s draft class. His ability to patrol the second line of defense in the secondary has made him an intriguing prospect for NFL teams, as well as his ability to play either safety or cornerback.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes’ journey is one of the most unique out there. Originally a walk-on for the Wildcats when he first arrived, he worked his way up the depth chart, becoming a captain on the defense as one of their top talents. Now, it’s all come to fruition as he’s landed in the NFL.

In an exclusive interview, Stukes recalled that journey to the league and explained when he thought he had a real shot at becoming an NFL-caliber safety.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes’ Thoughts

“The NFL has been my goal as far back as I can remember,” Stukes said. “I think it became realistic for me probably around my junior season. I realized that the game was kind of slowing down for me, and I was playing at a level where I felt like I could compete with anybody in the country."

"And I had a couple setbacks even from then, but I never wavered in my trust and in my values. And I think it allowed me to just keep that mentality, knowing the player I am, the person I am, that I'm ready to compete at the highest level, and help a team win a Super Bowl.”

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After a stellar collegiate career with the Wildcats, Stukes will look to become the next Arizona alum to have a profound impact at the next level.