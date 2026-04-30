Former Arizona Safety Forced To Medically Retire

A former standout safety for the Arizona Wildcats won’t be returning to the gridiron any longer, as Jack Luttrell has medically retired from football.

Luttrell transferred to Auburn after spending two seasons with the Wildcats. After spending only a handful of time with the Tigers, Luttrell is walking away from the game due to injuries.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jack Luttrell (13) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A 3-star prospect out of high school, Luttrell was a solid player during his amateur days, accumulating 103 tackles, two QB hits, eight pass break-ups, an interception, a sack, and a forced fumble in the 2022 season as a senior.

He was also a productive return man and helped Colquitt County High School go 13-1. He then chose to commit to Tennessee before finding himself at Arizona the following season. Out of high school, he had offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Georgia State, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, and Colorado.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Luttrell Done With Football Due to Injury

Specifically, a shoulder injury that limited him to just three games in the 2025 season and has held him out for most of the spring is the main reason behind the decision to medically retire.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jack Luttrell (13) greets Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Jahlil Hurley (6) following the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2024, he racked up 39 total tackles with one pass deflection, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. In 2025, he appeared in just two games, notching three total tackles with an interception. His loss was highly consequential for the Wildcats, as many members of their secondary departed alongside him.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Genesis Smith (DB47) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona’s Losses

The Wildcats saw the losses of Treydan Stukes, Genesis Smith, Dalton Johnson, and Michael Dansby to the NFL Draft this past week. Stukes and Johnson landed with the Las Vegas Raiders, Smith went to the Los Angeles Chargers, and Dansby went to the Seattle Seahawks.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes (DB49) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Additionally, five defensive backs from last season — including Luttrell — hit the transfer portal. Devin Dunn, Gianni Edwards, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, and Jshawn Frausto-Ramos all entered the transfer portal after the 2025 season. These losses, combined with the ones they suffered in the draft, left the team with plenty of holes to fill this offseason.

As such, they’ve brought in seven defensive backs by way of the transfer portal to fill some of the holes left behind by their departures. Zuri Watson, Lee Molette, Cam Chapa, Daylen Austin, Tyrese Boss, Dwight Bootle, and Malcolm Hartzog joined the program this offseason and will be part of Arizona’s makeover in that unit.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the SMU Mustangs in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Wildcats look to build on a highly successful 2025 campaign.