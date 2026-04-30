Former Arizona Safety Forced To Medically Retire
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A former standout safety for the Arizona Wildcats won’t be returning to the gridiron any longer, as Jack Luttrell has medically retired from football.
Luttrell transferred to Auburn after spending two seasons with the Wildcats. After spending only a handful of time with the Tigers, Luttrell is walking away from the game due to injuries.
A 3-star prospect out of high school, Luttrell was a solid player during his amateur days, accumulating 103 tackles, two QB hits, eight pass break-ups, an interception, a sack, and a forced fumble in the 2022 season as a senior.
He was also a productive return man and helped Colquitt County High School go 13-1. He then chose to commit to Tennessee before finding himself at Arizona the following season. Out of high school, he had offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Georgia State, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, and Colorado.
Luttrell Done With Football Due to Injury
Specifically, a shoulder injury that limited him to just three games in the 2025 season and has held him out for most of the spring is the main reason behind the decision to medically retire.
In 2024, he racked up 39 total tackles with one pass deflection, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. In 2025, he appeared in just two games, notching three total tackles with an interception. His loss was highly consequential for the Wildcats, as many members of their secondary departed alongside him.
Arizona’s Losses
The Wildcats saw the losses of Treydan Stukes, Genesis Smith, Dalton Johnson, and Michael Dansby to the NFL Draft this past week. Stukes and Johnson landed with the Las Vegas Raiders, Smith went to the Los Angeles Chargers, and Dansby went to the Seattle Seahawks.
Additionally, five defensive backs from last season — including Luttrell — hit the transfer portal. Devin Dunn, Gianni Edwards, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, and Jshawn Frausto-Ramos all entered the transfer portal after the 2025 season. These losses, combined with the ones they suffered in the draft, left the team with plenty of holes to fill this offseason.
As such, they’ve brought in seven defensive backs by way of the transfer portal to fill some of the holes left behind by their departures. Zuri Watson, Lee Molette, Cam Chapa, Daylen Austin, Tyrese Boss, Dwight Bootle, and Malcolm Hartzog joined the program this offseason and will be part of Arizona’s makeover in that unit.
The Wildcats look to build on a highly successful 2025 campaign.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.