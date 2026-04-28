Former Arizona Linebacker Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Arizona Wildcats saw one of their own sign on with an NFL team earlier this week, as former linebacker Riley Wilson signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wilson went undrafted in this year’s NFL Draft, but now finds himself with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. His journey to the NFL is one of the more wild paths you can find, and he had to earn every bit of his stripes to get into the NFL.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wilson spent the first three seasons of his college football career with Hawaii, racking up just six total tackles over limited playing time in those three seasons. From there, he spent two seasons in the FCS, suiting up for Montana in an effort to get more playing time. He earned All-Big Sky honors in both 2023 and 2024. Wilson notched 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in the 2023 season.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Riley Wilson (16) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wilson With Arizona

After finding his footing with Montana, he transferred to Arizona , where he picked up where he left off. In 2025 with Arizona, Wilson racked up 51 total tackles, 4 pass deflections, 3 sacks, and 2 interceptions.

That strong season helped show NFL scouts that Wilson can handle his own at the next level and is comfortable making the jump to higher competition. Wilson is the third Wildcat to be signed by the Buccaneers since the draft concluded, joining defensive back Ayden Garnes and defensive lineman DeShawn McKnight.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Riley Wilson (16) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Garnes racked up 43 total tackles with eight pass deflections and an interception last season with the Wildcats, and McKnight racked up 26 total tackles with two sacks last season.

Other UDFA’s Signed

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes (DB49) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Away from Tampa, offensive lineman Ka’Ena Decambra (Arizona Cardinals) and wide receiver Luke Wysong (Minnesota Vikings) signed with NFL teams. Additionally, safeties Treydan Stukes (second round by the Las Vegas Raiders), Genesis Smith (fourth round by the Los Angeles Chargers), Dalton Johnson (fifth round by the Las Vegas Raiders), and Michael Dansby (seventh round by the Seattle Seahawks) all were drafted in this year’s edition.

The Wildcats’ new NFL talent will look to showcase their skills and earn immediate playing time at the next level. After some memorable stints in Tucson, they’ll look to represent the University of Arizona well on the biggest stage imaginable. As for the Wildcats’ outlook next season, they’ll look to develop more professional talent in 2026 and beyond, for their own sake and for the players’ sake.