Arizona Wildcats Football 2025 Season Grade

Quick Season Recap (2025)

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan is doused with Powerade after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona finished the regular season 9–3 overall, 6–3 in Big 12 play.

They scored 391 total points, averaging 32.6 points per game (PPG).

On defense, they allowed 227 points total, which is 18.9 points allowed per game (PA/G).

According to sports-reference.com. their net efficiency sits at +12.82, a big jump compared to prior seasons. Overall, statistically and in results, 2025 was a very strong rebound year for Arizona.

Defense — Grade: A-

Arizona’s defense is arguably the biggest story of the year. In 2025, they transformed from a below-average unit to a legitimately elite one across multiple metrics. Their 18.9 points allowed per game ranks among the top defenses nationally.

Some of their other defensive achievements include:

Jumping from outside the top 100 nationally in total defense in 2024 to 18th nationally in 2025 based on sports-reference.com.

A huge improvement in yards-per-play allowed — a shift that reflects better tackling, discipline, and scheme execution.

Generating a strong turnover margin. Through the first eight games, they had already logged 18 takeaways — more than they managed in the entire 2024 season.

They also excelled in limiting passing yards and efficiency, and the pass defense has consistently ranked among the national leaders for much of the season.

Offense — Grade: B+

Offensively, Arizona also saw major improvements in 2025. The numbers show a balanced and efficient attack. Key offensive numbers:

404.8 yards per game (total offense), which is up considerably from previous years. 150.4 rushing yards per game, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, contributing to a more balanced attack.

254.4 passing yards per game, showing their ability to move the ball through the air as well.

The improvement isn’t just yardage, but also Arizona converted 48 total touchdowns on offense, and averaged about 5.8 yards per play.

Key offensive contributors:

Quarterback Noah Fifita had a strong season: 2,963 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions with efficient ball-handling and productive passing.

Running back Ismail Mahdi led the rushing attack with 826 yards on the season.

Wide receiver Kris Hutson caught 57 passes for 740 yards, showing consistency in the passing game.

But it wasn’t perfect: third-down efficiency a key marker of sustainable offensive drives sat at 40.1% (65 of 162).

Overall Season Grade — A-

Putting it all together: 2025 was a resurgence season for Arizona. The defense rose from struggle to strength; offense became balanced and more productive; and the team posted a 9–3 record, showing both consistency and competitiveness. With an SRS of +12.82, they didn’t just win they won convincingly and under control.

