Arizona Football Against FCS Schools Over Past Decade
Arizona is set to host Weber State at Arizona Stadium on Saturday. We have been starting to see more and more FBS schools host FSC schools in recent years in college football.
Over the past decade, the Wildcats have faced an FCS school every year except for the 2020 COVID-shortened season. Here is a look at how those matchups fared.
Arizona against FCS schools over the past decade:
2015: vs. Northern Arizona (win - 77-13)
2016: vs. Grambling State (win - 31-21)
2017: vs. Northern Arizona (win - 62-24)
2018: vs. Southern Utah (win - 62-31)
2019: vs. Northern Arizona (win - 65-41)
2021: vs. Northern Arizona (loss - 21-19)
2022: vs. North Dakota State (win - 31-28)
2023: vs. Northern Arizona (win - 38-3)
2024: vs. Northern Arizona (win - 22-10)
Five of the nine matchups were against Northern Arizona, with Arizona winning four of those games. The lone loss came in 2021 to extend the Wildcats' losing streak to 15 games. Arizona went on to lose five more games on its losing streak before defeating a depleted Cal team 10-3.
Arizona senior defensive lineman Malachi Bailey transferred to Tucson this year from an FSC school in Alcorn State. Bailey recorded three tackles with half a sack and one tackle for the loss in the season-opening win over Hawaii.
- "Just buying into what my coaches was preaching and teaching, which was effort, execution, and accountability," he said on his transition from Alcorn State to Arizona. "We live by that, so that was something I had to come along with. I'm loving the transition from my HBCU to this Power Four program. It has been a great experience."
Bailey understands from personal experience what it is like for an FCS school to prepare for and get to face an FBS school.
- "That's what you want," he said. "That's everything you can ask for to showcase your talent on a big stage. Kudos to all the FCS guys who do it, who put in work every day and every week just like we do. They prepare just like how we do..."
Bailey added that Arizona will prepare for Weber State just like they would any other program.
With Kansas State coming to Tucson next week, this weekend projects to be another game for Noah Fifita and the offense to get more comfortable in Seth Doege's system. It won't be a game the Wildcats will take lightly.
