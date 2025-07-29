Comparing Arizona and Arizona State's In-State Classes
The state of Arizona is a hot spot for many different teams when it comes to the recruiting scene. The state of Arizona has many different talented prospects that has already committed to a program.
While many teams dip into the state, something that is worth noting is two of the biggest rivals are always recruiting the state. Those schools being the Arizona WIldcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils. They are the two in-state programs worth mentioning.
Here is the break down of the two programs with in-state commits.
Arizona Wildcats - 3 In-State Commits
Malachi Joyner: Joyner is their highest-rated in-state prospect that has committed tpo the Wildcats. He is one of the better offensive linemen in the class, and brings a lot of potential to the program. He has plenty of great traits going for him, and is excited about his commitment. "I’ve always loved UA as a kid,” he said. “The coaching staff and coach Oglesby also played a big part in my decision," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
Keytrin Harris: harris is a huge addition for the Wildcats, as he committed to the Wildcats over the Sun Devils and many other programs. He is one of the better defensive linemen commits in the class.
Hamisi Juma: Juma is one of the better players in the state, and the final commit for the in-state prospects and the Arizona Wildcats. Juma committed over many different schools, and is one of the longest reigning commits in the state.
Arizona State Sun Devils - 2 In-State Commits
Zeth Thues: Thues is one of the better players in the Sun Devils class, with plenty of talent that makes him one of the better players inside the state. Thues is one of the better safeties in the nation, and is content with his commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils. "It’s a good feeling, knowing that my future is in good hands. The coaching staff is truly about developing us and players, but most importantly, as people, so I feel good about that," the talented recruit stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
Sinei Tengei: Tengei is one of the top commits for the Arizona State Sun Devils, as he is committed to them for the defensive line. He is their only other commit in the state away from Thues. Tengei committed to them back on June 11th.
