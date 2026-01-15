Social Media Reacts to Arizona's 17th Win of the Season

The Arizona Wildcats flexed their muscle once again in their win over the Arizona State Sun Devils. The #1-ranked Wildcats pushed their record to 17-0 as they remain one of only a handful of undefeated teams in the country.

The Wildcats overcame a slow start to take down their in-state rivals. Arizona is now 4-0 in Big 12 play after blowout victories against Utah, Kansas State, TCU, and a close win against Arizona State to open up the Big 12 slate. After a challenging non-conference schedule, the Wildcats have dominated their in-conference schedule as well, putting many college basketball fans on notice.

Social media was buzzing during Arizona’s 17th win of the season.

Social Media Reaction

ASU leads 12-9 with 14 minutes left in the half. First game stoppage. Players are gassed. Bodies are flying all over the place. Refs not calling anything to start. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) January 15, 2026

This is an atrocious start. Hate the effort rn — Beardownyuhhh (@Jeddisarat) January 15, 2026

Tobe can shoot the rock if you didn't know! pic.twitter.com/rmCFCeqEJC — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) January 15, 2026

Arizona leads 26-22 after a three by Awaka. ASU is trying to make this game as stupid as possible. Wildcats need to avoid falling into that trap. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) January 15, 2026

His value is priceless. Don’t think Arizona would be where they’re at right now without him. I know that might be a hot take, but he’s just different — Kc Kennedy (@KcKennedy10) January 15, 2026

If Tobe Awaka is making 3s, this Arizona basketball team is UNSTOPPABLE! — David Rosen (@sciguyrosen) January 15, 2026

Arizona basketball is peak regular season entertainment. Everyone acts surprised when the real tests hit. Its a tradition, really. Change my mind. — Rye Gerhardt (@Rye_Gerhardt) January 15, 2026

Bradley - Foul Trouble

Burries - Foul Trouble + No Show On Offense

Peat - Head Not In The Game

ADO and Ivan - Invisible on Offense

Krivas and Tobe are keeping Arizona in the game. — Cody James Martin (@CodyJamesMartin) January 15, 2026

Arizona has to be much better defensively in the second half. They’ve been elite in that side of the ball and it hasn’t shown tonight. Diop has been a problem. — Rob Lantz (@Free_Lantz) January 15, 2026

In a chaotic night of hoops, Arizona State leads Arizona by one at the half in Tucson… — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) January 15, 2026

Arizona State leads 39-38 at halftime.



ASU is doubling everything inside and Koa Peat is trying too hard to draw the foul and struggling big time.



Wildcats need to settle down. This is exactly how ASU wants this game to go. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) January 15, 2026

Arizona pulling ahead of ASU, 75-63. Cats have made 11 straight shots. Very physical team. https://t.co/BbJby0ysyC — Phil Tortora (@PhilipTortora) January 15, 2026

there's no way this Arizona team doesn't make the Final Four.. They can go on those game ending runs even after not playing well all night.. like all great teams do that cut the nets down — Jwheels15 (@Gator15UF) January 15, 2026

Arizona can’t miss. Eleven made FGs in a row to lead by 12. Koa Peat with a dominant half. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) January 15, 2026

Odum used the hesitation to blow past Kharchenkov and score inside through contact for the and-1 opportunity



Arizona has missed its last five field goals and this game is far from over



ASU 68 | Arizona 75 | 04:36 H2 — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) January 15, 2026

Arizona State had given the Wildcats quite the tussle tonight. — Greg Peterson (@GUnit_81) January 15, 2026

What a ridiculous game this is. Both teams have combined to make their last 7 shots.



Arizona leads 83-79 with 1:37 left. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) January 15, 2026

Well that was rather unpleasant. Have to give ASU a ton of credit but Arizona did enough. Still undefeated and #1! 17-0 #BearDown — Eric Cohen (@CohensCornerAZ) January 15, 2026