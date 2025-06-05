EXCLUSIVE: Zeth Theus Sounds Off on Sun Devils Commitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed many top commits in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed 14 commits. One of the commits they have landed is a three-star safety from inside the Arizona state lines.
That commit is Zeth Theus, who is a safety commit from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. Theus has been committed to the Sun Devils since November 11th, 2024. He is currently the lone safety commit for the Sun Devils in the 2026 recruiting class.
The talented Sun Devils commit caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to update where he stands in his commitment to his in-state program.
"It’s a good feeling, knowing that my future is in good hands. The coaching staff is truly about developing us and players, but most importantly, as people, so I feel good about that,' the Arizona State Sun Devils commit stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The class is at an all-time high, but the Sun Devils commit is lookng forward to what is to come. With him being a long-time commit, he has had the chance to connect with the commits for quite some time now. The Sun Devils safety commit detailed more.
"I think we are picking up some good kids who are ready to come in and get to work. I’ve got to connect with a few of them on my official, and they are all good people who seem ready to get to work," Theus confirmed.
A lot of the connections were built on his official visit. He detailed which one he connected with the most, as they were the most vocal and outgoing on his visit.
"I’ve connected with a good amount of the commits, I connected with everybody who was on the official visit at the same time I was. Some guys, including Jake, Nalin, Jalen, Cooper, and the other guys. A lot of the kids were outgoing."
A big part of committing to a school is aligning with loyalty. For Theus that is something he has been able to do as he confirms to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI that he is locked in with the in-state team.
"I won’t be taking any visits to other schools, I’m locked in with ASU. They’ve shown me consistency in recruiting me, and I think I fit well in their program."
Despite many commitments left to be made, getting a guy like Theus in the boat so early was huge for the Sun Devils.
