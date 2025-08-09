Wildcats Defensive Tackle Ready For Big Role
Interior defensive lineman Deshawn McKnight is making waves in fall training camp for the Arizona Wildcats, earning the respect of both his coaches and players alike in a heavily rebuilt defense.
A gap stuffer llike McKnihgt was exactly the kind of player that Arizona needed in a defense that was injury ridden in 2024, leading to a nearly disastrous 4-8 season that saw the defense end with a No. 14 ranking in the Big 12.
McKnight, who transferred from UT Martin in Decemeber, was a nightmare for FCS and FBS teams in three years before making his way to Tucson.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman from Sumter, SC, brings versatility to Danny Gonzales' newly acclimated defense, as he could line up and play both the interior position as well as the edge.
McKnight's Role
McKnight began his collegiate career as a three-star recruit who chose to play for the Mountaineers over teams such as the Duke Blue Devils.
McKnight played two seasons (2022-2023) at App State, appearing in 22 games. logging 23 tackles, 2.5 for a loss and a forced fumble.
After not making it on the next roster, the former high school linebacker chose to transfer to UT Martin in 2024 for his next endeavor.
The opportunity was not wasted. McKnight played in 14 games for the team and notched 21 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks, and a forced fumble.
Now he will have the chance to prove his worth on a much higher level against true Division I teams that will test his skill.
McKnight had a breakout month in December, recording three consecutive sacks on the way to making it to the second round of the FCS playoffs.
McKnight could very much be the quarterback nightmare that Arizona needs, as it ranked 14th in the Big 12 in terms of sacks with just 20 of them throughout the 2024 season.
So far in the fall training camp, which is just over a week in, McKnight has seen action with the starting lineup alongside fellow transfer Tiaoalii Savea.
Lining up with McKnight and Savea are edge rushers Tre Smith and Dominic Loleslio, who have made tremendous leaps themselves since the spring camp session, carrying that momentum over into the fall.
His skills in the trenches have given interior guards such as Alexander Doost and Michael Wooten a challenge during fall camp.
Should the defensive side of the ball hold up, the interior line will be a big puzzle to solve for opposing Big 12 teams.
