Three Offensive Wildcats Who Stood Out On Saturday's Blowout Win

The offense looked its best on Saturday and these players were a big reason why.

Nathaniel Martinez

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; The helmet of an Arizona Wildcats player is seen in the end zone before the ga,e against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; The helmet of an Arizona Wildcats player is seen in the end zone before the ga,e against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
The Arizona Wildcats had one of their best days on offense this season en route to a 41-13 blowout win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.

The difference in play was like night and day compared to Arizona's performance last week, when it lost to the Iowa State Cyclones it posting season lows in points scored and turning the ball over four times.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Braedyn Locke (8) looks to pass the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"All week, we talked about being accountable for last week's game," Head coach Brent Brennan said. "When I think about this week and how we practice and how we attack the work, that part of the accountability- player coach, all of us, everybody was all in on how we're going to get that done this weekend, I guess a really, you know, unique opponent, you know, I think today, what you saw was, you saw that red line show up because we were our effort was 100-100."

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona head coach Brent Brennan speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Wildcats' offense is now operating at its full potential under the leadership of Seth Doege, as it has been making significant gains through the air with relative ease, amassing 433 passing yards and 478 total yards.

Here is a list of three players who especially stood out in the big performance against OK State and helped the unit fire off on all cylinders.

Noah Fifita

Noah FIita
Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Last week, Fifita struggled in the pocket against an aggressive Iowa State defense, missing key passes and causing drive-killing turnovers.

This week, he was more precise in his throws and hit all of his receivers in the spot where the ball needed to be.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

By the end of the game, Fifita went 28-for-38, 375 yards and five touchdowns, which tied him with Khalil Tate for third all-time in touchdowns with 57

Fifita fumbled at the goal line and threw an interception, but his overall efficiency throughout the game far outweighed those mistakes.

  • "Being a Division I quarterback on this level is hard," Brennan said. "It's really challenging, and you get way too much credit. You get way too much blame and Noah Fifita handles it with incredible class, with incredible dignity. He's a great leader. He's a great teammate. He loves Tucson. He loves the University of Arizona."

Tre Spivey

Tre Spivey
Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Mordecai McDaniel (32) grabs Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Spivey has progressively become more involved in the offense as the season has progressed. Through the first four games, he averaged 1.25 catches and 15.75 yards per game.

This week, he had three catches for 80 yards, two of those being for a touchdown in Arizona's dominant victory.

Spivey has scored at least one touchdown in the last two games, showing that he is becoming a dangerous target for Fifita.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receivers Trey Spivey (12) (left) and Javin Whatley (6) celebrate a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
  • "I think that's one of those things, that when we trust the scheme and we do what we're supposed to do, and we do it red line, we get good results" Brennan said. "And so it's great to have that validation, because that's obviously something that we've been preaching as a coaching staff. When we're off the mark, like we were at times last week, or when we met at times during wins other games of the season."

Luke Wysong

Luke Wyson
Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Luke Wysong (15) scores a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Wysong had no problems getting open and making big catches for Fifita on Saturday's game, posting season highs in catches and yards.

The New Mexico State transfer had five catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. In that play, Wysong improvised his route and managed to get open down the field for the 47-yard score.

That kind of playmaking is precisely what was needed for Arizona's passing game to gain momentum before it heads into a tough matchup with No. 18-ranked BYU.

