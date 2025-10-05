Three Offensive Wildcats Who Stood Out On Saturday's Blowout Win
The Arizona Wildcats had one of their best days on offense this season en route to a 41-13 blowout win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.
The difference in play was like night and day compared to Arizona's performance last week, when it lost to the Iowa State Cyclones it posting season lows in points scored and turning the ball over four times.
"All week, we talked about being accountable for last week's game," Head coach Brent Brennan said. "When I think about this week and how we practice and how we attack the work, that part of the accountability- player coach, all of us, everybody was all in on how we're going to get that done this weekend, I guess a really, you know, unique opponent, you know, I think today, what you saw was, you saw that red line show up because we were our effort was 100-100."
The Wildcats' offense is now operating at its full potential under the leadership of Seth Doege, as it has been making significant gains through the air with relative ease, amassing 433 passing yards and 478 total yards.
Here is a list of three players who especially stood out in the big performance against OK State and helped the unit fire off on all cylinders.
Noah Fifita
Last week, Fifita struggled in the pocket against an aggressive Iowa State defense, missing key passes and causing drive-killing turnovers.
This week, he was more precise in his throws and hit all of his receivers in the spot where the ball needed to be.
By the end of the game, Fifita went 28-for-38, 375 yards and five touchdowns, which tied him with Khalil Tate for third all-time in touchdowns with 57
Fifita fumbled at the goal line and threw an interception, but his overall efficiency throughout the game far outweighed those mistakes.
- "Being a Division I quarterback on this level is hard," Brennan said. "It's really challenging, and you get way too much credit. You get way too much blame and Noah Fifita handles it with incredible class, with incredible dignity. He's a great leader. He's a great teammate. He loves Tucson. He loves the University of Arizona."
Tre Spivey
Spivey has progressively become more involved in the offense as the season has progressed. Through the first four games, he averaged 1.25 catches and 15.75 yards per game.
This week, he had three catches for 80 yards, two of those being for a touchdown in Arizona's dominant victory.
Spivey has scored at least one touchdown in the last two games, showing that he is becoming a dangerous target for Fifita.
- "I think that's one of those things, that when we trust the scheme and we do what we're supposed to do, and we do it red line, we get good results" Brennan said. "And so it's great to have that validation, because that's obviously something that we've been preaching as a coaching staff. When we're off the mark, like we were at times last week, or when we met at times during wins other games of the season."
Luke Wysong
Wysong had no problems getting open and making big catches for Fifita on Saturday's game, posting season highs in catches and yards.
The New Mexico State transfer had five catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. In that play, Wysong improvised his route and managed to get open down the field for the 47-yard score.
That kind of playmaking is precisely what was needed for Arizona's passing game to gain momentum before it heads into a tough matchup with No. 18-ranked BYU.
