Three Things Arizona Commit Brandon Smith is Great at
There are many different players that are worth discussing more than once, including the Arizona Wildcats running back commit Brandon Smith, who continues to become one of the better players in the class. he has been committed to the Arizona Wildcats since last month, and is one of the main players in the class due to the position he plays.
There are many things that he is great at but Arizona Wildcats On SI detailed what things really stand out prior to his final season.
Vision
One of the first things one should notice in Smith's tape is the fact that he is able to wait patiently on the hole to open up on the offensive line, and his vision is very good to the point where he can easily make the decision to cut through the hole and bust upfield if needed. This is what separates the average running backs from the great running backs. If you’re able to have great vision in the backfield before you even cross the line of scrimmage, then you have the chance to cause some havoc.
Being a Power Back
The talented prospect just seems to be a power back type of player. He doesn’t have exactly the best speed, but he is one of the better power backs in the nation. He is a pure athlete who has elusiveness, but that mixes with his power that he runs behind his pads with. He’s not afraid to inflict pain on his opponents who step foot in front of him as he will absolutely lower his shoulder just to plow through somebody and send a message to the other team.
Running the Wildcat
"The talented prospect could be very dangerous in the wildcat formation as he is in high school at the next level for the Wildcats if he is in the formation in the backfield, he can create some damage as he is very powerful and we have 10 guys right in front of them who are looking to push him into the end zone or pass the first down or just able to make a good play at the end of the day luckily for the talented prospect they have been building an offensive line that could lead for this to be a possibility and create some big plays in the future for the Wildcats.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!