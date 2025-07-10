The Latest on Arizona Wildcats Target Rahsjon Duncan
The Arizona Wildcats have been actively searching for new recruits in the 2026 recruiting cycle as they have already landed 20 of their top commits in the class.
They have landed multiple players in the class, such as Oscar Rios, who was their top quarterback target in the cycle. Rios committed to the Arizona Wildcats over the UCLA Bruins in shocking fashion after reports started to circulate that Nico and Madden Iamaleava's commitment/transfer might have played a factor, which also could have led Rios to commit to the Arizona Wildcats in the long run, due to very early playing time.
They have already picked up multiple commits in the month of July, including Keytrin Harris, who is another prospect that they defeated the UCLA Bruins for. However, despite the early success in the 2026 recruiting cycle, they still have some work to do with multiple targets remaining on the board
While they are looking at a plethora of different position groups for their next commit, one of the position groups that stands out the most is the cornerback position. They have been actively searching for more and more DBs to add to this recruiting class.
One of the prospects that they have been targeting recently is Rahsjon Duncan. Duncan is a very talented prospect from the state of California, which is one of the hotspots for high school football and the recruiting scene as a whole. They will be battling many of the top schools in the area for the talented recruit. They will be looking to ruin the UCLA Bruins' day again, as well as defeat the Arizona State Sun Devils in the battle.
The Sun Devils aren’t shy when it comes to the DB position group as a whole. They are targeting many defensive backs, including Duncan. Similar to the Sun Devils, UCLA is looking to add to an already attractive class. Duncan is a priority target for many schools, but the team the Wildcats will be looking to defeat is Washington. The Huskies have dominated the scene as of late, landing many top targets from all three of the other programs.
A commitment date has yet to be set, but one thing that is for sure is the prospect will be joining one of the better teams and one of the better recruiting classes in the country.
Stay tuned with Arizona Wildcats On SI, as more about this prospect will follow.
