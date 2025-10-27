A First Look At Arizona's Next Opponent, The Colorado Buffaloes
The Arizona Wildcats are 4-3 after losing two consecutive games in heartbreaking fashion, dropping the first one to BYU 33-27 in double overtime and then losing to Houston at TDECU Stadium 31-28 with seconds left.
After a much-needed bye week, the Wildcats are now looking to get back in the win column, starting with a victory over the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder this upcoming Saturday.
The Buffaloes are looking to get back into winning form themselves, as they are coming off their biggest loss of the season, taking a rout to the No. 24 Utah Utes 53-7.
Arizona will be looking to get a bit of revenge from last season's loss, when Shedeur Sanders and company came into Tucson and put a beating on the Wildcats, defeating them 34-7 in the first Big 12 matchup between the two teams.
Arizona's history with Colorado
The Wildcats have a long history with Colorado. This rivalry dates back to the 1930s, when Arizona was part of the Border Conference and Colorado was in the Rocky Mountain Faculty Athletic Conference.
Overall, Arizona is 10-17 against the Buffaloes. The two teams first met on the football field in 1931 in Tucson, where Colorado defeated Arizona 27-7.
That loss was the first of a long 12-game losing streak. Arizona would get its first win over Colorado in 1986, beating the Buffaloes 24-21 at home. Arizona was in the Pac-12 at the time, while Colorado was in the Big 8.
Pac 12 foes
The Buffaloes joined the Pac-12 in 2011 after competing in the Big 12 for 14 years, rekindling a once fierce rivalry that the two teams shared.
The Wildcats lost that first game 48-29 in Boulder, but then won the next four meetings, giving them the upper hand in the newly established conference rivalry. By 2019, Arizona held a 7-2 record over Colorado.
The Wildcats won the final Pac-12 game in 2023, beating the Buffaloes in a close 34-31 nail-biter in Boulder. Noah Fifita threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns while Tetairoa McMillan caught nine receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Colorado's season so far
The Buffaloes have had a rough go of things in the 2025 season, led by Deion Sanders in his third year as the head coach.
Colorado is currently 3-5, losing to No. 8 Georgia Tech, No. 22 Houston, No. 11 BYU, TCU and No. 24 Utah.
Colorado currently has the 13th-ranked offense in the Big 12, while its defense is sitting at No. 13. Arizona could have a clear path to victory through the air, as its passing defense is the fourth best in the Big 12, while Colorado's defense against that is ranked eighth.
If that doesn't work out, Arizona could dominate its way to a victory on the ground as Colorado possesses the worst rushing defense in the conference.
