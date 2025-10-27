Inside The Wildcats

A First Look At Arizona's Next Opponent, The Colorado Buffaloes

The Wildcats will look to get back in the win column after a much-needed bye week.

Nathaniel Martinez

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; General view down the line of scrimmage as the Colorado Buffalos prepare to snap the ball against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; General view down the line of scrimmage as the Colorado Buffalos prepare to snap the ball against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Wildcats are 4-3 after losing two consecutive games in heartbreaking fashion, dropping the first one to BYU 33-27 in double overtime and then losing to Houston at TDECU Stadium 31-28 with seconds left.

After a much-needed bye week, the Wildcats are now looking to get back in the win column, starting with a victory over the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder this upcoming Saturday.

The Buffaloes are looking to get back into winning form themselves, as they are coming off their biggest loss of the season, taking a rout to the No. 24 Utah Utes 53-7.

Arizona will be looking to get a bit of revenge from last season's loss, when Shedeur Sanders and company came into Tucson and put a beating on the Wildcats, defeating them 34-7 in the first Big 12 matchup between the two teams.

Arizona's history with Colorado

UA
Nov 12, 2011; Boulder, CO, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Taimi Tutogi (31) runs with the football in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes defeated the Wildcats 48-29. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Wildcats have a long history with Colorado. This rivalry dates back to the 1930s, when Arizona was part of the Border Conference and Colorado was in the Rocky Mountain Faculty Athletic Conference.

Overall, Arizona is 10-17 against the Buffaloes. The two teams first met on the football field in 1931 in Tucson, where Colorado defeated Arizona 27-7.

UA
November 10, 2012; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ka'Deem Carey (25) scores a first half touch down against the Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

That loss was the first of a long 12-game losing streak. Arizona would get its first win over Colorado in 1986, beating the Buffaloes 24-21 at home. Arizona was in the Pac-12 at the time, while Colorado was in the Big 8.

Pac 12 foes

U
Oct 26, 2013; Boulder, CO, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker DeAndre' Miller (32) stops Colorado Buffaloes running back Michael Adkins II (19) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes joined the Pac-12 in 2011 after competing in the Big 12 for 14 years, rekindling a once fierce rivalry that the two teams shared.

The Wildcats lost that first game 48-29 in Boulder, but then won the next four meetings, giving them the upper hand in the newly established conference rivalry. By 2019, Arizona held a 7-2 record over Colorado.

U
Nov 12, 2016; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Samajie Grant (10) leaps over Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Afolabi Laguda (1) during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Colorado won 49-24. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images / Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

The Wildcats won the final Pac-12 game in 2023, beating the Buffaloes in a close 34-31 nail-biter in Boulder. Noah Fifita threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns while Tetairoa McMillan caught nine receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Colorado's season so far

Prime
Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have had a rough go of things in the 2025 season, led by Deion Sanders in his third year as the head coach.

Colorado is currently 3-5, losing to No. 8 Georgia Tech, No. 22 Houston, No. 11 BYU, TCU and No. 24 Utah.

Colorado currently has the 13th-ranked offense in the Big 12, while its defense is sitting at No. 13. Arizona could have a clear path to victory through the air, as its passing defense is the fourth best in the Big 12, while Colorado's defense against that is ranked eighth.

If that doesn't work out, Arizona could dominate its way to a victory on the ground as Colorado possesses the worst rushing defense in the conference.

Tell us how you expect Arizona's next game against Colorado to play out by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.

feed

Published
Nathaniel Martinez
NATHANIEL MARTINEZ

Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.