Arizona's Brent Brennan Earns Prestigious Big 12 Award
Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports named Arizona coach Brent Brennan the Big 12 Coach of the Week.
The honor comes following the Wildcats' upset 30-24 win on the road over No. 25 Cincinnati last Saturday.
It was a balanced effort for Arizona with contributions from players on both sides of the ball, including a pair of interceptions by the defense on quarterback Brendan Sorsby and 181 yards with two touchdowns on the ground by the Wildcats' ground game.
It has been quite the turnaround for Arizona in year two under Brennan after a disastrous season last year in the first year of his tenure. The Wildcats have already soared past their 5.5 win total heading into the season, with their sights set on nine or potentially 10 wins, including the bowl game.
The new coordinators and coaches Brennan brought in and promoted from last year to this year have played a huge part in the team's success, including offensive coordinator Seth Doege and defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. The two coordinators have helped their respective sides of the ball take huge leaps from not just last season to this year, but even just from the start of this year to now.
After back-to-back heartbreaking losses by one score to BYU and Houston earlier in the season to drop the team to 4-3 on the year, it could have spiraled coming out of the team's second bye week but they have since responded with three straight wins over Colorado, Kansas and Cincinnati.
Brennan and the entire team made it clear that when they clinched bowl eligibility with the win over Kansas, they weren't satisfied with just reaching a bowl game and that was evident with the effort shown by the team the following week on the road in a tough environment at Cincinnati.
It was also a game that included Noah Fifita becoming the all-time leading touchdown passer in program history.
Arizona has two games remaining on its schedule in the regular season, against Baylor at home this weekend, followed by the Territorial Cup next week on the road in Tempe against Arizona State.
The Wildcats will be facing a desperate Baylor team coming off getting blown out by Utah last week and still fighting for bowl eligibility at 5-5 on the season. That will be followed by a Jeff Sims-led Sun Devils team in a rivalry game where anything can happen any given year, as we have seen in many of the past matchups between the two programs.
What are your thoughts on the job Brennan has done this season and where the Arizona program is headed? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.