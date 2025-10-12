Inside The Wildcats

Brent Brennan Analyzes Double Overtime Loss to No. 18 BYU

Brent Brennan gave his thoughts and observations to what went down in the Wildcats' loss to a formidable opponent in the BYU Cougars.

Nathaniel Martinez

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan claps on the sidelines during the first quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan claps on the sidelines during the first quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
The Arizona Wildcats battled with the No. 18-ranked BYU Cougars to the very end in a 33-27 loss that went down to two overtimes.

The Wildcats scratched their way from a 14-point deficit in the first quarter to leading the Cougars by 10 points in the fourth quarter, ultimately losing the game in a thrilling end.

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Plenty of mistakes were made in that game, which was otherwise a solid game that showed just how far the Wildcats had come along from the team that lost 41-19 last year.

Although visibly let down by the loss, head coach Brent Brennan still had plenty of positive things to say about the growth of his team and where they can go from there.

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates a blocked field goal during the second quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Here is a collection of what he had to say about the loss, what players performed well and how they can improve going into next week's game with the Houston Cougars.

On coming back following the weather delay

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates an interception he caught from the Brigham Young Cougars with his team during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"We're down 14 Points, make some plays, we rally back, we come out of the weather delay and really dig in and get in. Well, the interesting about the weather delay that happened, there's still three quarters left of football to play. So there's so much football left to play, and I thought our team did a great job of answering the call in that moment."

On the decision to not try for points at the end of the half

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrate during the second quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"I just felt like we were playing a good football team. And I felt like I liked how our defense was playing at the time. And so those things are a little bit, it's a combination of analytics and a combination of field and so you also saw us benefit from going for it on fourth down on multiple drives in this game. That's the hard part about it. If you get it, everyone's like, 'Yay.' If you don't, everyone's like, 'What are you doing?'"

On Kedrick Reescano and Kris Hutson having big games

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars attempts to tackle Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) during the second quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"Ked has been sidelined a little bit with some injury stuff, but it was great to see him run the ball with the physicality and the playmaking that we think he's capable of. And then, Kris Hutson, it was great to see him get going. And I think he's also had some injury stuff that slowed him during training camp and throughout this season. But tonight is the night where I'm like, 'Oh, there he is. That's the playmaker that we know you to be.'"

On improving from a loss

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates a blocked field goal during the second quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

And to me, like it's getting back to work, it's getting back to red line. It's getting back to the things that got us off to a 4-1 start. It's what gave us a chance to beat the No. 18 team in the country tonight. I know we didn't do it, but we're right there knocking on the door. And as disheartening as tonight was to me, there's a lot of positive in that game, and we need to be excited about that."

On Dalton Johnson's leadership

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates an interception he caught from the Brigham Young Cougars with his team during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"Dalton Johnson is a leader. He's a great player. He's an awesome human being, and he's a die hard Wildcat. He's been here through all of it. He's been here. This is year six and he's just one of those guys that continues to show up every day, continues to lead, continues to be a positive voice for the football team, continues to make plays on game day... The great thing about who he is, he's going to be upset about how this thing ended, too and he's going to push the team to go to work and get to fix it."

