3 Houston Defensive Players Arizona Should Watch Out For
After a heartbreaking 33-27 double overtime loss to BYU this past weekend, Arizona fell to 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. The Wildcats now head on the road to take on Houston on Saturday.
The Cougars defeated Oklahoma State 39-17 this past weekend to move to 5-1 overall on the year and 2-1 in conference play.
Through the first seven weeks of the season as a defense, Houston ranks No. 4 in points allowed (17.5) in the Big 12 conference, No. 6 in total yardage allowed (306.5), No. 5 in passing yards allowed (181.0) and No. 5 in rushing yards allowed (125.5).
Here are three defensive players to monitor for Houston on Saturday against the Wildcats.
Linebacker Corey Platt Jr.
The leader in sacks for Houston with 2.5 to start the season, Corey Platt Jr. finds himself as one of the top linebackers for the Cougars. Platt has also totaled 21 tackles and forced one fumble this season.
The sophomore notched all 2.5 sacks in his first three games of the season against Rice, Colorado and Oregon State. In the most recent win over Oklahoma State, Platt totaled six tackles, with three being solo and three being assisted.
He previously spent two seasons at Tulane after not playing last season.
Linebacker Jalen Garner
The leader in total tackles with 42 to start the season, Jalen Garner has been all over the field for the Cougars through the first six games of the season. He has also added two sacks, which is tied for second on the team to this point.
Garner has notched at least six tackles in all six games to start the season. He recorded both sacks in their most recent game against Oklahoma State last weekend, where he also added seven tackles and two forced fumbles.
He has already surpassed his career-high at Houston in tackles, sacks and forced fumbles.
Defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr.
The leading tackler among the defensive lineman for Houston, Carlos Allen Jr. has totaled 41 tackles with 18 of them being solo. He has also added two pass deflections and one forced fumble on the season.
Last weekend against Oklahoma State, Allen recorded six tackles with one pass deflection.
The senior totaled 42 tackles with 2.5 sacks last season for Houston.
As a unit, it has really been a team effort for Houston that has led to its strong start to the season defensively. It will be another tough test for Noah Fifita and the offense following last week's game against BYU.
