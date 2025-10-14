Inside The Wildcats

3 Houston Defensive Players Arizona Should Watch Out For

Here are three players on the defensive side of the ball for Houston to monitor this weekend.

Nov 15, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
After a heartbreaking 33-27 double overtime loss to BYU this past weekend, Arizona fell to 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. The Wildcats now head on the road to take on Houston on Saturday.

The Cougars defeated Oklahoma State 39-17 this past weekend to move to 5-1 overall on the year and 2-1 in conference play.

Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) catches a pass for a touchdown during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Houston Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Houston won 39-17. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through the first seven weeks of the season as a defense, Houston ranks No. 4 in points allowed (17.5) in the Big 12 conference, No. 6 in total yardage allowed (306.5), No. 5 in passing yards allowed (181.0) and No. 5 in rushing yards allowed (125.5).

Here are three defensive players to monitor for Houston on Saturday against the Wildcats.

Linebacker Corey Platt Jr.

The leader in sacks for Houston with 2.5 to start the season, Corey Platt Jr. finds himself as one of the top linebackers for the Cougars. Platt has also totaled 21 tackles and forced one fumble this season.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars linebacker Corey Platt Jr. (9) dives to make a tackle on Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The sophomore notched all 2.5 sacks in his first three games of the season against Rice, Colorado and Oregon State. In the most recent win over Oklahoma State, Platt totaled six tackles, with three being solo and three being assisted.

He previously spent two seasons at Tulane after not playing last season.

Linebacker Jalen Garner

The leader in total tackles with 42 to start the season, Jalen Garner has been all over the field for the Cougars through the first six games of the season. He has also added two sacks, which is tied for second on the team to this point.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars linebacker Jalen Garner (36) celebrates with linebacker Corey Platt Jr. (9) after a play during the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Garner has notched at least six tackles in all six games to start the season. He recorded both sacks in their most recent game against Oklahoma State last weekend, where he also added seven tackles and two forced fumbles.

He has already surpassed his career-high at Houston in tackles, sacks and forced fumbles.

Defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr.

The leading tackler among the defensive lineman for Houston, Carlos Allen Jr. has totaled 41 tackles with 18 of them being solo. He has also added two pass deflections and one forced fumble on the season.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. (5) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Last weekend against Oklahoma State, Allen recorded six tackles with one pass deflection.

The senior totaled 42 tackles with 2.5 sacks last season for Houston.

As a unit, it has really been a team effort for Houston that has led to its strong start to the season defensively. It will be another tough test for Noah Fifita and the offense following last week's game against BYU.

Houston Cougars defensive lineman Carlos Allen (5) brings down Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Sam Jackson V (18) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Houston Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Houston won 39-17. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who are you looking at this weekend on the defensive side of the ball for Houston? Let us know by clicking the link to find us and be sure to follow us.

