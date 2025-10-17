Three Arizona Offensive Players To Watch Against Houston
Arizona is coming off a heartbreaking 33-27 loss in double overtime against BYU last weekend.
After falling behind 14-7 before a lengthy weather delay, the Wildcats came out of the delay storming to a 24-14 lead. The Cougars made a late comeback in the fourth quarter before prevailing after two overtime periods.
Arizona heads on the road this week for the second time this season. The Wildcats will be taking on a 5-1 Houston team.
Through the first seven weeks of the season as a defense, Houston ranks No. 4 in points allowed (17.5) in the Big 12 conference, No. 6 in total yardage allowed (306.5), No. 5 in passing yards allowed (181.0) and No. 5 in rushing yards allowed (125.5).
Here is a look at three offensive players to watch on Saturday for Arizona.
QB Noah Fifita
In the loss against BYU, Noah Fifita completed 25-of-45 passes for 219 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
He made some big throws, including a long touchdown pass to Chris Hunter. He also missed some plays.
The Wildcats had chances as an offense to close out the game against BYU, but they couldn't get the job done. Led by Fifita, they'll look to get back on the winning track on Saturday.
RB Kedrick Reescano
It will be a homecoming for Kedrick Reescano, who grew up north of Houston in New Caney, Texas.
After missing some time following the season opener, Reescano saw the most touches last week that he's seen since that opener.
Part of the excitement for Arizona’s offense heading into the season was having the power of Reescano mixed with the speed and dynamic ability of Ismail Mahdi in the backfield.
The Wildcats will likely need both Reescano and Mahdi to pull out a win on the road against Houston.
WR Kris Hutson
It remains a different wide receiver who can step up each week for Arizona in this deep wide receiver room.
It was Kris Hutson last week as he hauled in nine passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. He could have a chance to be featured again on Saturday.
Chris Hunter also stepped up for Arizona last week as he hauled in two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Hutson and Hunter were the only Arizona pass catchers to record over 12 yards receiving.
What players are you monitoring for Arizona to come out victorious on Saturday over Houston? Let us know by clicking the link to find us and be sure to follow us.