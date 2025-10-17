Inside The Wildcats

Three Arizona Offensive Players To Watch Against Houston

We take a look at three players to watch offensively for Arizona on Saturday against Houston.

Ari Koslow

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Arizona is coming off a heartbreaking 33-27 loss in double overtime against BYU last weekend.

After falling behind 14-7 before a lengthy weather delay, the Wildcats came out of the delay storming to a 24-14 lead. The Cougars made a late comeback in the fourth quarter before prevailing after two overtime periods.

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stokes (2) celebrates an interception he made during the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona heads on the road this week for the second time this season. The Wildcats will be taking on a 5-1 Houston team.

Through the first seven weeks of the season as a defense, Houston ranks No. 4 in points allowed (17.5) in the Big 12 conference, No. 6 in total yardage allowed (306.5), No. 5 in passing yards allowed (181.0) and No. 5 in rushing yards allowed (125.5).

Houston Cougars defensive lineman Carlos Allen (5) brings down Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Sam Jackson V (18) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Houston Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Houston won 39-17. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is a look at three offensive players to watch on Saturday for Arizona.

QB Noah Fifita

In the loss against BYU, Noah Fifita completed 25-of-45 passes for 219 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to throw against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

He made some big throws, including a long touchdown pass to Chris Hunter. He also missed some plays.

The Wildcats had chances as an offense to close out the game against BYU, but they couldn't get the job done. Led by Fifita, they'll look to get back on the winning track on Saturday.

RB Kedrick Reescano

It will be a homecoming for Kedrick Reescano, who grew up north of Houston in New Caney, Texas.

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars attempts to tackle Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) during the second quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

After missing some time following the season opener, Reescano saw the most touches last week that he's seen since that opener.

Part of the excitement for Arizona’s offense heading into the season was having the power of Reescano mixed with the speed and dynamic ability of Ismail Mahdi in the backfield.

Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21)runs with the ball against Iowa state during the first quarter in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wildcats will likely need both Reescano and Mahdi to pull out a win on the road against Houston.

WR Kris Hutson

It remains a different wide receiver who can step up each week for Arizona in this deep wide receiver room.

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Kris Hutson (4) celebrates a first down during the first quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

It was Kris Hutson last week as he hauled in nine passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. He could have a chance to be featured again on Saturday.

Chris Hunter also stepped up for Arizona last week as he hauled in two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Oct 12, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Chris Hunter (16) goes for a catch against the Brigham Young Cougars during the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Hutson and Hunter were the only Arizona pass catchers to record over 12 yards receiving.

What players are you monitoring for Arizona to come out victorious on Saturday over Houston? Let us know by clicking the link to find us and be sure to follow us.

