Arizona Players React to BYU Loss, Preview Houston Game
Arizona is coming off a heartbreaking 33-27 loss at home against BYU. The Wildcats led by 10 points in the fourth quarter before eventually falling in double overtime. The Wildcats now sit at 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in Big 12 conference play.
The Wildcats will head on the road this weekend to take on Houston as conference play continues.
Arizona running back Kedrick Reescano saw the most touches he's since in a game since the season opener after missing some time. On the other side, defensive back Dalton Johnson intercepted his first pass since the 2023 season.
Reescano and Johnson spoke to the media on Tuesday. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say.
On what Kedrick Reescano was dealing with early in the season
After running for 51 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Hawaii, Reescano went on to miss the next couple of games. He was able to return to a sizeable role this past weekend against BYU where he ran for 90 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Reescano: "I don't really want to talk about what I've been dealing with physically, but what I can say is that it's great to be back. I mean all my teammates embraced me coming back from what I came back from. It feels good."
On what the team has shown so far looking to bounce back from the loss against BYU
Johnson: "We have a 24 hour rule and once that 24 hours is up, it was flushed and everyone was ready to get back to work. I think after Saturday's game, there's no moral victories so I think we were just so eager to get back out there and get back to work. We have that confidence instilled now that we can play football and let's have this confidence to go in next week and continue to do what we do."
On how a healthy backfield can help the offense
Reescano: "Like I said at the beginning of the year, I think we're like a three-headed snake. There's no way you can stop all three of us. It's dangerous."
On how the offense has evolved through the first half of the season under offensive coordinator Seth Doege
Reescano: "One thing I can say about the offense was not really physically or conceptually, but our mindset has become stronger throughout the year. As we have been winning games or as we've been getting coached under Doege, we've started to adapt to his mindset as a collective."
On what it takes to win on the road in college football
Johnson: "I would just say it's really just how you prepare that Friday when you're traveling. Just making sure you are detail-oriented and you have everything handled before from school and knowing the playbook. When you arrive to Houston, we should be game ready and ready to play that instant."
What are your thoughts on the Arizona football team this year halfway through the season? Let us know by clicking the link to find us and be sure to follow us.