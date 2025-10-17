New Arizona Availability Report Reveals Key Player Updates
The Arizona Wildcats are just one day away from taking the field in hopes of dismantling the Houston Cougars through all four quarters and leaving Texas with a win and a 5-2 record heading into the BYE week.
The Wildcats are trying to avenge a 33-27 double overtime loss to the No. 15-ranked BYU Cougars. Arizona was leading until the last half of the fourth quarter, when it gave up 10 points, sending the game into overtime.
Houston is trying to go on a two-game winning streak following the 31-17 handling of the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week. The final availability reports have been released for both teams, which gives fans a glimpse at who is out, questionable, or probable to play.
Probable
Wide receiver Chris Hunter was upgraded from questionable to probable in the latest release of the report, which is great news for an offensive unit that features a lot of depth and uses it to its advantage.
Hunter was responsible for catching an amazing touchdown pass from quarterback Noah Fifita. The 36-yard touchdown pass gave the offense a ton of momentum and put the Wildcats up by three points at the time.
Questionable
All Wildcats have no one on the report who is listed as questionable. The Houston Cougars, on the other hand, have two players with that designation.
Offensive linemen Derek Joiner and defensive lineman Quindario Lee are both still questionable, while wide receiver Stephon Johnson is listed as doubtful.
Out
For Arizona, the absence of defensive linemen Tre Smith and Jarra Anderson is the most significant blow to the team. Defensive back Gianni Edwards will not be suiting up. Offensive lineman Keona Peat is out as well.
The Wildcats have two tight ends who are not able to suit up either. Tyler Powell and Keyan Burnett will not be playing. Powell's season ended in the first game of the season due to a leg injury, and Burnett has decided to redshirt after dealing with a lingering hamstring problem. Cam Barmore and Sam Olson will anchor the tight end room.
Houston's long list of players sidelined
The Cougars have caught the injury bug, with 13 players unable to play in this Saturday's matchup.
Linebacker Jesus Machado is not able to play. Wide receivers Devan Mitchell and Anthony Gangi Jr. will not be playing either. Running backs Re'shaun Sanford II and Stacy Sneed are listed as out.
Tight ends Brock Foster and Luke McGary will be unable to play this game. Offensive linemen Larry Crawford and David Ndukwe will also miss action. Defensive linemen Darius Washington and Reshad Sterling are out.
Defensive backs Keany Parks and Kenzy West will not be joining the team in playing either. The Houston secondary will be a tough challenge for Arizona, as it is the best part of the defense.
