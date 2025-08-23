Wildcats Commit Harvie Moeai Wins Second High School Game
As mentioned in an earlier article, there were many games that Arizona Wildcats On SI we're paying attention to to begin many teams 2025 season as there were multiple players that are committed to the Arizona Wildcats, who are set to make their season debut or just continue their season including the player that we are going to talk about today who had an excellent showing on Friday night
The player that we are discussing today is Harvie Moeai. Moeai in his program did such a great job on Friday night that they started to make headlines as they had a cross-state competition in which they were victorious, and not only were they victorious, but they beat the state's top three programs.
The Utah high school football star and his program, a.k.a. Skyridge High School, defeated Liberty High School, which is a high school program that is from the state of Nevada and a very different but yeah entertaining battle between Utah high school football and Nevada high school football. Well, I did confirm that I felt this game would be a little bit closer. Skyidge High School was not putting up with any type of competition as they walked away with a dominant win of 45 to 17 when the game blew its final whistle.
This game is the second game for Skyrdge High School and the second win for the program as they were victorious last week and we're victorious this week and continue to push for what could be one of the most successful seasons that we will see inside the state of Utah as they have many different prospects that are worth noting, including the Arizona Wildcats commit who made a difference in this program as a whole ever since he's been there.
The Utah high school football program is set for another major matchup next week as the Arizona Wildcats commit and their program will be at home taking on East High School, which is another game that the Falcons and the Arizona Wildcats commit very well could win and will likely win as they enter the game as the favorites and having home-field advantage is nothing to be complaining about as this could easily make this game get out of hand, despite both teams showing that they have true potential to do big things this season.
