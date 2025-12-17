Arizona Making Progress With Elite 2027 Safety

Over the past few weeks, Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have been very active in the 2027 recruiting cycle, securing commitments from two three-star prospects and making significant progress with several other recruits in the class.

One of those recruits is an elite four-star safety who has recently named Arizona as one of the programs that have stood out in his recruitment so far.

Arizona Standing Out in Four-Star Safety's Recruitment

Throughout the 2027 cycle, Arizona has been targeting Malakai Taufoou, a four-star safety from Junipero High School in San Mateo, California. The Wildcats initially extended an offer to him in January and have been making steady progress in their pursuit of him since.

While Taufoou hasn't narrowed down his schools list yet, he recently told Rivals' Greg Biggins that six programs are standing out in his recruitment so far: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Tennessee, USC, and Washington. The young safety also noted that he plans to officially trim his list soon and take official visits with each of his finalists.

“The schools showing the most interest right now are Washington, Tennessee, USC, Cal, Arizona and Arizona State,” Taufoou told Biggins. “Those are the ones recruiting me the hardest and I’m going to try and narrow my list down soon and then take some visits."

Although Tauffou doesn't have any official visits (OVs) scheduled for this spring yet, he told Biggins that he plans to do so once he narrows down his list. He also noted that Washington and Tennessee are the schools he intends to prioritize for visits.

“I’m going to try and take some visits in the Spring but I don’t have anything set up right now. I think once I cut my list, I’ll be able to do that," Tauffou told Biggins. He later added, "I’m definitely going to visit Washington and Tennessee."

Arizona didn't host Taufoou for any game day or unofficial visits this fall, so bringing him to Tucson for an OV this spring or summer will be crucial if the Wildcats want a shot at landing him. The four-star would be a massive addition to Arizona's 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 330 overall player in the country, the No. 32 safety, and the No. 32 prospect from California.

Taufoou told Biggins that he plans to make a decision this summer, and if Arizona continues to make progress with him, they should have a good chance at landing one of the top safeties in the 2027 class.

