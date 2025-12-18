Arizona Making Progress With Elite 2027 Cornerback

The 2027 recruiting class has gone well for Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan so far, with the Wildcats securing commitments from two three-star prospects and making progress with several other talented recruits.

One of those recruits is a four-star safety who recently named Arizona as one of the schools that have stood out in his recruitment so far.

Arizona Standing Out in Four-Star 2027 CB's Recruitment

Back in January, the Wildcats became the first Division I program to offer Evan Mack, a four-star cornerback from Crean Lutheran High School in Long Beach, California, and have been actively pursuing him since.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Over the past year, Mack's recruitment has gained momentum, and the young cornerback has earned multiple Power Four offers. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 270 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 29 cornerback, and the No. 23 prospect from California.

While several teams are interested in him, Mack recently told Rivals' Greg Biggins that five schools have stood out in his recruitment so far: Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA, USC, and Washington.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) dances after he intercepts the ball in the end zone during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

“I would say the schools showing the most interest are Arizona, Washington, ASU, USC and UCLA," Mack told Biggins. "All of those schools made me feel like a priority the moment I stepped on campus and it felt like every coach on staff, even the offensive coaches let me know that I was a priority.”

Arizona hosted Mack for a gameday visit this fall, and he told Biggins he hopes to take an official visit with the Wildcats and other programs this spring before making his decision.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) and defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I want to get back to Arkansas, ASU, Washington, Arizona, USC, and UCLA,” Mack told Biggins. “I also want to see Miami and also take an official visit there as well."

While Mack hasn't officially set a commitment date yet, he told Biggins that he hopes to make a decision by the end of the spring. He noted, however, that he doesn't want to rush his commitment and will ensure he picks the program that is best for him.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“The best case scenario for me, I would like to commit by the end of spring,” Mack told Biggins. “I’m not going to rush it though. I want to take my time, weigh all my options and then make the best decision for myself.”

Brennan and the rest of the Arizona staff have built a strong relationship over the past year, and if the Wildcats can get him on campus for an official visit this spring, they should have a strong chance of landing the four-star cornerback.

