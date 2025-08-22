When Will Wildcats Commit Harvie Moeai Debut This Season?
Arizona Wildcats have boasted many different commits in the 2026 recruiting class as they have landed many different players that could be considered high-caliber prospects and a top target for many different programs.
The Wildcats continue to do their thing in the 2026 classes. This class could go down as one of the better classes in the Arizona Wildcats football recruiting history if they continue to do exactly what they're doing now which is winning tough recruiting battles, bringing in top-tier prospects and evaluating players that are far under the radar that deserve a chance at the one football and get the chance at D1 football thanks to the Arizona Wildcats.
One of the players that they have landed is Harvie Moeai. Moeai continues to be one of the better players in the class and remains one of the best players inside the state of Utah, as he is an edge rusher from that state and one of the best Edge rushers in the class for the Arizona Wildcats at this time.
As is the remainder of the nation, he is set to start his high school season for the final time as his high school season inches closer. He plays for one of the better teams in the state of Utah as he plays for the Skyridge Falcons, which is currently rated as the seventh-best team inside the state of Utah according to MaxPreps.
They begin their season against one of the other better teams in the state of Nevada, as they begin their season against Liberty High School, which was sent to be one of the better teams in the nation, as they rank as the third-best team in the state of Nevada.
This game will be played at Liberty, which is going to be inside the state of Nevada, as Moeai is hoping for the best and this will be one of the better games this week, as the game takes place on August 22nd.
Moeai has detailed his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats in the past, as this will be his final season before joining the Wildcats.
"I’m very thankful to be an Arizona commit and be a part of this program," Moeai said to Arizona Wildcats On SI. "There’s no other place I would rather be. The coaching staff here is building something special, and I’m very glad that I get to be part of that vision."
He detailed his reasoning on committing to Arizona.
"The reason I picked Arizona is because I know their program will not only help me achieve my goals of being successful in football, but also being successful in life. They have the resources to make me a better person, which I think is far more important than being an athlete. Football helps us learn the attributes to having a good life, but I believe it can be much more important than that."
