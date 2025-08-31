Arizona Commit Oscar Rios Wins in Photo Finish
The Arizona Wildcats have done a great job when it comes to getting guys who are worthwhile in the 2026 recruiting class. They have been able to land multiple different talented prospects on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football, which has been huge. Any success that they have been able to put together when it comes to the overall puzzle with this 2026 recruiting class can be.
They have won some impressive recruiting battles when it comes to the 2026 class, as they have put together many different prospects, even when they expected not to land some of these guys, with some of their top prospects that they landed then that they had to fight extremely hard to get into the class.
The perfect example to look at is Oscar Rios, who is the quarterback commit in the 2026 recruiting class, as many different things fell into place for the Arizona Wildcats to be able to land him and his recruitment. He was originally committed to the Purdue Boilermakers before backing off his commitment and visiting three other programs, which would later lead to a final two between the UCLA Bruins and the Arizona Wildcats.
This was a huge victory in Minnie's books as the Wildcats landed him over the Bruins, who were considered the long-time favorite to land him in his recruitment, as a report started circulating that maybe the quarterback room being as deep as it is in California could've helped lead the talented prospect to their Arizona Wildcats.
Luckily, he can now focus on his high school football season, which has been going very well as he just picked up his second win in the season following a great start to the season earlier on. In his second win, the Downey Vikings (his program) played Orange Vista, which was a photo finish, as the Vikings won by one point.
This was a great finish for the Vikings, who did exactly what they were asked. You could easily argue that a guy like Rios was the MVP after having a free touchdown performance and only throwing one interception on the day. He finished 12-26 with three touchdowns and 256 yards. He did throw an interception, but it ultimately didn't hold the Vikings back from winning.
