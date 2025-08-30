Overlooking Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Class Before Game vs Hawaii
Arizona Wildcats have many different commits in the 2026 recruiting class as they continue to build on what is looking to be one of their better commits in the class and have plenty of talent to show for their future of the program as many of these guys have the chance to come in and compete for a starting job or at least a rotational piece almost immediately as the Wildcats aren't just looking for guys for the future, but they are looking for guys that will help impact the program right now.
The Arizona Wildcats made a difference when it comes to both offense and defense. They have landed many different names that are worth noting immediately, which could be interesting when it comes to the future of this football program.
The Wildcats are set to enter the season as they take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and their very first game on Saturday night, as the game is set to kick off at 10:30 PM EDT. The recruiting class looks very promising entering their first game, as here is an overlook of the class in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Here are three names to know, as well as the full class entering the season.
Oscar Rios - Quarterback
Rios says a name that has been talked about consistently in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as he has a guy who committed to the Arizona Wildcats very early on.
He committed to the Arizona Wildcats over the UCLA Bruins, which was arguably their biggest win of the recruiting cycle, as he has the highest-rated commit for them in the 2026 recruiting class. Rios holds a promising future as a wildcat and will likely see the field very early on.
Keytrin Harris - Defensive Lineman
Harris is another obvious name that people should know, as he is someone who has started to hit the same very heavily, as he has an Arizona prospect who recently transferred inside the state of Arizona just to play high school in the state that he is planning to go to college in.
He has another major victory that the Wildcats picked up over many different teams, including UCLA and the Missouri Tigers.
Caleb "The Jet" Smith - Wide Receiver
Smith is another prospect who is among the best that is in the class so far, as he has a wide receiver from the state of Texas who committed very early on and has remained solid in the class thus far. His loyalty is worth noting, but what is even more worth noting against the talent that he brings to the table. He will join a depth-based team that has plenty of talent at the wide receiver position, and still have the chance to get on the field in the very first season for the Wildcats.
Full Class - 2026
• Oscar Rios
• Brandon Smith
• Xaier Hiler
• Henry Gabalis
• Malachi Joyner
• Caleb Smith
• Keytrin Harris
• Prince Williams
• Jaden Parker
• RJ Mosley
• Manoah Faupusa
• Khalil Sanogo
• Hamisi Juma
• Nathan Allen
• Griffin Tillis
• Darren Schmitt
• Harvie Moeai
• Kaisi Lafitaga
• Michael Langi
• Dash Fifita
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page here!