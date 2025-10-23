Grading Arizona’s Linebacker Room Heading Into the Bye Week
Despite its struggles the past two weeks against BYU and Houston, it has been an overall strong start to the season for Arizona defensively.
The Wildcats are taking their bye week to get back to the fundamentals, as head coach Brent Brennan noted following last week's game, as well as during his weekly press conference on Monday.
The Wildcats' linebacker room has been deep in talent and production this season.
Taye Brown and Max Harris lead the positional unit in tackles.
Brown is second on the team with 46 tackles, to go along with one interception and one pass deflection.
Harris is third on the team with 45 tackles to go along with one pass deflection and one forced fumble.
The big change in positions for the Wildcats heading into this offseason was Chase Kennedy transitioning from an edge rusher to a linebacker. He has still had his reps rushing the passer, which has led to a pair of sacks this season. He has started to line back up on the defensive line more again with Tre Smith out for the season.
Kennedy has also added one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this season.
The leader in sacks for Arizona on the season is Riley Wilson with three, and that came with him being limited on the field to start the season. The transfer from Montana has also added 22 total tackles and one pass deflection.
The freshman duo of Jabari Mann and Myron Robinson has also made an impact in the linebacker room for the Wildcats defensively this season. Mann has totaled 13 tackles with one sack, while Robinson has added one tackle and one sack.
Grading the Wildcats linebacker room: B+
Arizona has had both depth and high-end production from its linebacker room. They have played a huge part in the success to start the season that the Wildcats have had as a defense overall.
The defense has become more physical under defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, and the linebacker room has been a big part of that. The one area they can improve in to bring this unit to an A- or A grade is helping defend the run a little more after struggling the past couple of weeks.
