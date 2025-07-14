Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats 2025 Linebacker Preview

Arizona's linebacker room looks to be led by returning junior Taye Brown

Ari Koslow

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) tackles Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) tackles Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
After Danny Gonzales was promoted to defensive coordinator for Arizona, head coach Brent Brennan hired Josh Bringuel as the next Wildcats linebackers coach.

Bringuel played linebacker for San Diego State from 2016-20 before he began his coaching career. He most recently worked with linebackers and the special teams unit at Nebraska last season. 

During his playing career, Bringuel played under Gonzales in when the now Arizona defensive coordinator was calling plays for San Diego State. He reflected on that time with Gonzales who he is now coaching alongside.

“One of his elite traits is being able to relate to his players and to his coaches,” Bringuel said during spring camp. “He is a great person first of all, great father, great husband and you see that when you first come to him as a player. Initially being able to build that relationship with him for the two years when I was a player back at San Diego State, you instantly saw how well he connected to the guys.”

One of the most notable names Arizona lost in the transfer portal this offseason was LB Jacob Manu who transferred to Washington. The Wildcats linebacker room also lost a couple other names in the transfer portal as Sterling Lane II transferred to Boise State and Kamuela Ka’aihue transferred to UNLV.

Taye Brown is the leading returner at linebacker for the Wildcats after finishing second on the team last season with 69 tackles. The junior also added 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, one fumble forced and one fumble recovery. Chase Kennedy also returns in a potential bigger role after totaling 21 tackles and two sacks last season for Arizona. 

Kennedy is expected to play more at linebacker compared to last season and showed out during spring camp as he was getting more reps at the position.

“He is a great player,” Brown said. “He is gifted athletically. He’s really getting more comfortable out on the field. He can really bring a different side to it like he’s great at pass-rushing, so he can bring that to the table.”

The major addition to the linebacker room for the Wildcats is Max Harris, who transfered to Tucson from Texas State. Harris totaled 44 tackles with three tackles for loss and one forced fumble with the Bobcats last season. 

Harris talked about the opportunity being what brought him to Tucson. 

“Ever since I was a little kid, I just wanted to challenge myself to play at the power four level,” Harris said. “The opportunity that Tucson brought me, the brotherhood that they brought me that they came in and offered me with open arms, that’s what brought me here.”

One other linebacker to keep an eye on is Riley Wilson who transferred to Arizona from Montana. The redshirt senior totaled 83 tackles with 4.5 sacks last season with the Grizzlies.

"Ever since he got here, he's always had a lot of juice," Brown said. "You can tell he really loves the game. Whether it's workouts, out there doing our winter conditioning or out here on the field, he just loves to be out here."

What are your thoughts on the Wildcats linebacker room this season? Let us know and be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking the link.

