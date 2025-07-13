Arizona Wildcats Insider Podcast: Evaluating UA NFL Draftees
In today’s episode, Hutchison talks about the Wildcats entering their first year in the NFL after getting drafted.
Arizona’s football history isn’t as storied as basketball with the program only making 22 bowl games and recording four 10-win seasons with two coming in the last eleven years. In 1998, the Wildcats finished with a school-record 12 wins capped off with a 23-20 win over Nebraska.
Throughout time, Arizona has seen many great players come and go, moving on to the next level and making an impact in the NFL. In all, The Wildcats have had 290 players get selected in the NFL Draft and most recently saw seven players over the last two drafts be selected.
The player that was selected the highest in program history was linebacker Ricky Hunkey, who was taken with the No. 7 overall pick by the Denver Broncos during the 1984 draft.
This past season, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan came close to that pick when he was drafted No. 8 overall by the Carolina Panthers. McMillan ended his Arizona career leading the program in receiving yards with 3,423 to go along with his 213 receptions and 26 touchdowns.
Overall, Arizona has seen five players selected in the Top 10 of the draft with the first one in Walt Nelsen, who was taken with the 10th pick by the New York Giants in 1939.
Outside of McMillan, Arizona saw offensive lineman Jonah Saviinaea go with the No. 37 overall pick to Miami.
After that, Wildcats Tyler Loop and Jacory Croskey-Merritt were elected in the later rounds making it four Arizona players taken in the draft.
All four players will have a chance to potentially be key contributors in their first year of the NFL even though McMillan will have all the spotlight on him after being taken so high.
