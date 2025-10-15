Arizona's Newest Depth Chart Release Ahead of Game Against Houston
The Arizona Wildcats are set to play the Houston Cougars this Saturday at 9 a.m. (MST). They will be looking to get back into the win column after being defeated by BYU in a thrilling 33-27double overtime defeat that saw both teams taking double-digit leads.
The loss was a hard pill to swallow for the Wildcats, as they were up by 10 points late in the fourth quarter. However, Kalani Sitake's crew marched down the field twice to tie it up with 19 seconds left, sending it into overtime. The two periods of play after regulation are what ensued.
Arizona will now be taking what they did well in that game and implementing it, as well as what they did wrong to improve from it, all in hopes of dismantling Houston in its own home at TDECU field.
The Wildcats released the depth chart for those who are interested in catching a glimpse of who they can expect to see on the field come gameday
Quarterbacks
As usual, Noah Fifita will be taking snaps as the starting quarterback with Braedyn Locke as the backup. Fifita was ineffective in the loss to BYU, throwing for 219 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. His final pass of double overtime was just barely out of reach of Javin Whatley.
Running backs
Junior Kedrick Reescano is still listed as the starting running back, while Transfers Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig will be the second options. Reescano got the bulk of the carries this time around as he was back to full health and recorded 90 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.
Wide receivers
The first four to take the field will be Kris Hutson, Javin Whatley, Luke Wysong, and Chris Hunter. Tre Spivey is listed as the co-starter alongside Hunter. Brandon Phelps, Gio Richardson, and Jeremiah Patterson are the three backups. Hutson had his best game of the season with nine receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Tight ends
Sam Olson will be the starting tight end for a sixth straight game after Tyler Powell suffered a leg injury on the first play of the week one matchup with Hawaii, which ended his season. Cameron Barmore is listed as the co-starter.
Offensive linemen
Ty Buchanan and Tristan Bounds will be the starting tackles. Rhino Tapa'atoutai is listed as the co-starter at right tackle with Bounds. Center Ka'ena Decambra anchored the offensive line all season and will do so again against the BYU Cougars. The two guards who are projected to start are Alexander Doost and Chubba Ma'ae.
The veteran Doost has been stellar all season long at the right guard position. Ma'ae has also been a stalwart ever since he took control of the starting spot. He had the highest-rated blocking grade in the last game, according to Pro Football Focus.
Safeties
Nothing has changed in the safety room, as redshirt senior Dalton Johnson and junior Genesis Smith will be the two starters. Freshman Coleman Patmon will serve as Johnson's backup, and Tennessee transfer redshirt sophomore Jack Luttrell will be Smith's.
Cornerbacks
Redshirt senior Treydan Stukes will be the nickel back with redshirt sophomore Gavin Hunter at the second-string spot. Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Ayden Garnes are going to be the two co-starters on one side at cornerback, with Michael Dansby on the other.
Linebackers
Taye Brown, Max Harris, and Chase Kennedy will be the three starting linebackers. Jabari Mann, Leviticus Su'a, and Riley Wilson are to serve in the backup role.
Wilson was once again heavily featured in the defensive scheme, primarily serving as an edge rusher, likely because Tre Smith was sidelined for the rest of the season. If all things go right, he will be able to redshirt for one more year of eligibility.
Defensive line
The edge rushers are slated to be Malachi Bailey and Dominic Lolesio, with Mays Pese and Eduwa Okundaye in the second-string spot. Bailey assumed the starting role after it was announced that Smith had season-ending surgery.
At nose tackle, Tiaoalii Savea is likely to be at that spot. Julian Savaiinaea and Chancellor Owens will be the backups. Leroy Palu and Deshawn McKnight will be the co-starters at tackle.
Special teams
Michael Salgado-Medina will be the field goal kicker, and Isaac Lovison will be the starting punter. Salgado-Medina went 2-for-2 on field goals after a three-game stretch in which he went 5-for-9, hopefully ending his cold spell. Ian Wagner still holds kickoff duties and serves as the placeholder.
