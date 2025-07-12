Arizona Football Top Five All-Time Punters
Throughout its history, Arizona football has seen many ups and downs with the program making 22 bowl games and recording four 10-win seasons. In 1998, the Wildcats finished with a school-record 12 wins capped off with a 23-20 win over Nebraska.
As the program gears up for its 122nd season with head coach Brent Brennan entering his second season at the helm, we will be ranking the top five players at each position to get you ready for the 2025 season.
As we continue throughout this position process of breaking down the top five players of all-time, we have arrived at punters, which has been a position with many ups and downs throughout the years like many other programs.
5. Drew Riggleman (2013-15)
In the prime of the Rich Rodriguez era was punter Drew Riggleman, who was a consistent leg when needed for Arizona flipping the field and giving his defense a fighting chance. Riggleman was an Australian punter that took the running to the side approach.
That style paid off for Riggleman as he averaged 44 yards per punt on 184 kicks in 40 games for the Wildcats. His best season came in 2014 when he averaged 46.1 yards a kick during the 10-4 Fiesta Bowl year.
Riggleman was an All-Pac-12 selection for his amazing 2014 season helping the defense have an advantage over its opponents.
4. Keenyn Crier (2007-10)
In the middle of Stoops getting Arizona back to bowl games and the program on track was punter Keenyn Crier, who was named a first team All-Pac-10 selection in 2007 as a redshirt freshman.
In his career, Crier averaged 42.4 yards per punt on 212 attempts in 51 career games. His best season was 2008 when he averaged 43.8 yards on 48 attempts in 13 games for the Wildcats.
Against USC during the 2007 season, Crier hit a career-long 83-yard punt in the LA Memorial Coliseum later in the game in the fourth quarter.
3. Danny Baugher (2002-05)
Arizona football was in the process of being rebuilt during punter Danny Baugher’s time in Tucson. However, Baugher was a symbol of stability during an unstable time for the program by averaging 42.1 yards per punt in his career.
In her first season with the program, Baugher was averaging 337.7 yards per punt but he was able to grow each and every season. His senior year, he averaged 47.5 yards on 37 attempts in just seven games due to injury.
2. Kyle Ostendorp (2019-23)
After a rough freshman season averaging 39.7 yards per punt and becoming unplayable at times, punter Kyle Ostentorp turned things around and put together one of the best seasons in program history during the tough 2021 year.
Although the team wasn’t very good, Ostendorp was one of the most consistent players on the roster averaging 49.2 yards per punt on 58 attempts in 12 games. For his career, he set a 45.4 yards mark booting 148 punts in 43 games.
1. Josh Miller (1990-92)
It is hard to judge punters from back in the day to punters of today’s game. The development and understanding the art of kicking has improved from coaching, training staff and analytics.
However, one man that was a gold standard for punting in Tucson was punter Josh Miller, who had a career average of 40.6 yards per punt accumulating 4,628 punt yards in his career where he launched 114 punts while with the Wildcats.
Please be sure to let us know who you think should be on this list. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.