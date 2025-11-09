Arizona Extends Offer To Elite 2028 EDGE Prospect
Arizona had numerous recruits on campus in Tucson during their win over Kansas on Saturday. While the Wildcats and head coach Brent Brennan are primarily focusing on prospects in the 2026 and 2027 cycles, they also hosted some elite players from the 2028 class.
One of those 2028 recruits is a four-star EDGE prospect ranked as a top 100 player in the class, and the Wildcats extended him an offer shortly after the visit.
Wildcats Extend Offer to 2028 Four-Star EDGE
After Arizona's 24-20 victory over Kansas, the Wildcats extended an offer to Elijah Tuua, a four-star EDGE prospect from Folsom High School in Folsom, California. Tuua shared that the Wildcats had offered him on X, thanking Brennan, defensive line coach Joe Salave'a, and general manager Gaizka Crowley for the opportunity.
- "Blessed to receive another Division I offer from [Arizona Football]. Thank you, [Brent Brennan], [Joe Savlave'a], and [Gaizka Crowley] for this opportunity," Tuaa wrote.
Tuua is the 64th prospect in the 2028 class that Arizona has offered. He's an elite recruit with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 100 overall player in the class, the No. 12 EDGE, and the No. 7 prospect from California.
While he's only in his sophomore year at Folsom High School, he has already garnered interest from some of the top programs in the country, with Utah, Cal, and Notre Dame all pursuing him.
Arizona is relatively early in Tuua’s recruitment and is only the second program, along with Notre Dame, to have hosted him on campus for an unofficial visit. That should give the Wildcats and Brennan an advantage in building a relationship with the 6'6" 205-pound EDGE prospect over other interested programs.
Arizona has already started off the 2028 cycle hot. On July 10, they landed Simote Tupou, a three-star prospect from Henderson, Nevada, who also happens to play EDGE. The Wildcats are one of four FBS programs to have a commit in the 2028 class, and if they can continue to make a push for Tuua, they could be in a strong position to add another.
There's still a long way to go before Tuua makes a decision, and the Wildcats will likely face serious competition to land him. However, by extending an offer and hosting him on campus, Arizona made significant progress in his recruitment over the weekend.
