Talented 2027 Lineman Schedules Arizona Official Visit

With the 2027 college football recruiting cycle in full swing, prospects across the country are narrowing down their top schools and scheduling visits for the spring and summer as they get closer to making a decision.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff are slated to host several talented prospects on campus for official visits (OVs) in the coming months, including a three-star defensive lineman from California who is expected to travel to Tucson in June.

Wildcats Set to Host 3-Star Defensive Lineman on Official Visit

Throughout his recruitment, Arizona has been targeting Montana Toilolo, a three-star defensive lineman from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. The Wildcats initially offered him in June 2025 and have continued pursuing him since.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While several programs are targeting Toilolo, a few are standing out above the rest. He recently told Rivals’ Greg Biggins that he plans to take OVs with five schools in the coming months: Arizona, Miami, Notre Dame, UCLA, and Washington.

His OV with the Wildcats is scheduled for June 19 and will be his final visit this spring. Before then, he’ll travel to UCLA on May 15, Miami on May 29, Washington on June 5, and Notre Dame on June 12.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Toilolo also told Biggins that he has scheduled an unofficial visit with Oregon and April, and named the Ducks, Wildcats, Hurricanes, Fighting Irish, Bruins, and Huskies as his final six schools.

While the wildcats will face heavy competition for Toilolo, getting him on campus for an OV in June will allow Brennan and company to strengthen their relationship with the young defensive linemen and improve their standing in his recruitment, especially since it will be his final visit.

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Deshawn McKnight (0) celebrates after he tackles the Kansas State Wildcats during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The 6’2”, 255-pound defensive lineman would be a welcome addition to the Wildcats’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 487 overall player nationally, the No. 50 defensive lineman, and the No. 45 prospect in the state of California.

As of now, Toilolo hasn’t set a commitment date, but he will likely announce his decision shortly after his OVs this spring, making his upcoming trip to Tucson even more crucial for Brennan and company.

Although Arizona isn’t necessarily in the driver’s seat for Toilolo, the Wildcats remain firmly in the running for the three-star defensive lineman. If Brennan and his staff can continue to make progress with him over the coming months and impress him during his OV, they should have a strong chance of winning his recruitment.

Tell us your thoughts on Toilolo's upcoming visit by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.