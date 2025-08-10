Arizona Fall Training Camp Day 9: Freshmen Gio Richardson and Wesley Yarbrough
The sun set over the mountains, cascading a brilliant array of colors over Arizona Stadium and the weather was just right. It was indeed a perfect night to observe some organized violence on a Saturday.
Just under three weeks remain until the Arizona Wildcats take the field for the first game of the season, where they will take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on August 30.
Questions still linger as to who will be in the starting lineup. Defensive backs are still battling for starting spots, same with offensive linemen among other positions.
Saturday's press conference featured two freshmen who are looking to carve their names into the memories of fans who care so deeply for their hometown team.
Wide receiver Gio Richardson and running back Wesley Yarbrough hit the podium to answer questions from the media.
Here are their thoughts.
Richardson's relationship with wide receiver coach Bobby Wade
"My relationship with Bobby (Wade) was great in high school. I talked to him earlier in my junior year and then he offered me later that year. So I always had a great connection with him and then the offer just made it even better, because we just grew closer together. A lot of conversations on the phone, just recruiting me for real and then an Arizona kid to an Arizona kid to play here. So it was great."
Richardson's thoughts on Brent Brennan giving tips as a former wide receiver
"I think my head coach in high school was a DB or a linebacker, so I didn't really have a receiver as a head coach. Coach B (Brent Brennan), he comes in our meeting room to sit down and gives us tips and notes on everything we should do. So he's really a receiver, so everything we do, he just knows how to do it and help us."
Yarbrough's relationship with Kedrick Reescano
"Ked is a guy that I look to to just navigate me through stuff. I ask him a whole bunch of questions. We had a relationship. I got offered by Arizona, and then he was there, and we worked out a lot during my summer coming here. When me having that relationship, he was kind of like a leader I could look to to help me with things like that. Me and him have a real good relationship."
'No block, no rock' mentalitiy
"We had Coach Willis at my last school, Crosby. He always taught that. He knew that Coac Zo was that type of guy,'No block, no rock,' the rock, so he tried to implement that to me a lot. blocking in high school, that's what we did, drills and things like that. But I was getting the ball most of the time in high school, so I wouldn't really have enough time to block."
Yarbrough on the possibility of getting reps on special teams as a freshman
"That's the biggest thing Coach Zo (Alonzo Carter) talks about is special teams. Getting to the next level, the league, all the guys play special teams. No running back doesn't play special teams. So doing that, I take every single rep seriously, it's gonna be something I keep climbing the depth chart, and that's something I try to make a priority."
