Arizona RB Kedrick Reescano's 2025 Role
The Arizona Wildcats running back room looks a whole lot different than it did a year ago, when the team had a tumultuous 4-8 season and the offense looked anything but what it was projected to be.
Quali Conley and Jacory Croskey-Merritt anchored the rushing attack, along with Kedrick Reescano, but it could never get going enough to help the passing game.
With Conley and Croskey-Merritt now vying for a spot in the NFL, Reescano is the only running back left with experience in the Wildcats' offense, making him an important part to play a leadership position among his college teammates.
Reescano began his collegiate career at Ole Miss in 2023 and was mostly used for special teams. Once he got to Arizona, he was included more in the scheme of the offense, appearing in all 12 games and finishing second on the rushing squad with 359 yards, with one touchdown.
His biggest game of the season was a 71-yard effort in an upset win over No. 10 Utah. His lone touchdown of the season came against NAU in the second game of the season.
Now that Reescano is a junior and has some experience under his belt, he has been taking on a more vocal role and has packed on more weight and strength in preparation for the upcoming 2025 season in hopes of a more successful go-around.
"The leadership part, being a little bit more vocal," Running back coach Alonzo Carter said. "Like I said, he is one of the top guys in the off-season, got acknowledged by Collin Carol on the strength staff as one of the leaders in the weight room, taking his craft very serious, changed his body, just his commitment to the off-season has been huge. Mentoring and teaching the younger guys. He's a mentor for Yarborough. I make them sit next to each other. He's always helping him, taking the notes and just trying to hold everybody accountable."
Reescano will be a part of a by-committee system in a whole new offense with former Marshall offensive coordinator Seth Doege in control after succeeding Dino Babers this year.
Ole Miss ran a similar offense to what Doege runs, so Reescano has some experience in a fast-paced scheme that will be ran this year at Arizona.
"At Ole Miss we ran a tempo offense," Reescano said. "I feel like coming to that as a freshman without having the ball knowledge that I know now just prepared me for a system like this, where you do have to understand the scheme of everything that's going on."
Transfers Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig will also be a large part of the new rushing attack in an up-tempo offense.
Versatility is a word that's been tossed around to describe this group of running backs, as they all possess dynamic skills in both rushing the ball and catching out of the backfield, making them a sytem that teams should gameplan for if things pan out.
"What I could say as far as our running back room is very versatile, because there's no fall off when you put either one of us in", Reescano said. "All of us can do everything when it comes to running routes, running the ball, blocking. Everything you need to do to be a running back, everyone in the room can do it."
The 6-foot-0, 213-pound New Caney, TX native's versatility spans further out to pass protection, following Carter's "no block, no rock" mantra
"Just being aggressive to the block and knowing what's coming and who you have to have, and being clear on communication with O-line," Reescano said. "Because that's where everything starts. Because of everything's not right with us and our communication, then something can- a blitz can, come free, just because we didn't talk about it."
Now that the running back room is fully revamped, Reescano believes that they will be "unstoppable", should they be at their full potential.
For more stories from us, please click the link to find us on social media.