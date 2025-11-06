Arizona Flips Three-Star 2026 Safety From Kansas State
The 2026 recruiting cycle is nearing its end with Early National Signing Day less than a month away. While most prospects have already committed to a program, teams are still looking to add talent, and flipping recruits is a key way to do so.
Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan did just that, flipping a three-star safety and Kansas State commit, adding yet another talented prospect to their already strong 2026 class.
Which Kansas State Commit Did Arizona Flip?
On Nov 5, Hannibal Carter Navies, a three-star safety from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, flipped his commitment from Kansas State to Arizona. Navies becomes the 21st member of the Wildcats' 2026 class.
The 6'2" 180-pound safety prospect had been committed to Kansas State since June 15, but Brennan and his staff had continued to pursue him throughout the 2025 season. They extended an offer to Navies on October 12, following an official visit he took to Tucson on the 11th.
Navies is a solid addition to Arizona's 2026 class, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 1202 overall player in the country, the No. 110 safety, and the No. 121 prospect from Georgia.
He's Arizona's second safety commit in the 2026 cycle, joining three-star Griffin Tillis, and their ninth commit on the defensive side of the ball. The Georgia native is the 13th-highest-rated prospect in the Wildcats' class and should be able to find a role on Arizona’s defense shortly after he arrives on campus.
Before Navies' flip, Arizona's 2026 class ranked as the 50th in the country according to Rivals. After landing the young safety, it moved up one spot to 49th. It's not a significant jump, but it's still a positive step for the Wildcats in the national rankings.
Securing a commitment from Navies with less than a month until Early National signing day should ensure that he remains locked in with Arizona. He is the Wildcats' first flip in the 2026 cycle, but he may not be the last, as Brennan is still targeting other committed prospects.
Flipping Navies signals that the Wildcats are not going to sit and be content with their 2026 class as the cycle comes to an end, so Arizona fans should be on the lookout for more news on the recruiting trail in the coming weeks.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on Arizona flipping Navies. To do so, follow us on ourX account by clicking on the link.