Inside The Wildcats

Three 2026 Recruits Arizona is Looking to Flip

As the 2026 recruiting cycle winds down, Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan will look to flip players currently committed to other schools. Here's a look at three flip targets the Wildcats appear to have their eyes on.

Max Dorsey

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) wears the retro helmet for the start of the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) wears the retro helmet for the start of the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the 2026 recruiting cycle winds down, flip season heats up. Over the next month or so, programs will push hard to flip prospects currently committed to other schools.

Arizona already has 20 commits in its 2026 class, but that won't prevent it from trying to flip recruits. Here's a look at three prospects that the Wildcats and head coach Brent Brennan appear to be targeting as potential flips.

Three 2026 Flip Targets For Arizona

1) Nemyah Telona, Defensive Lineman, Cal

Arizona helme
Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats have been pushing for three-star Cal commit Nemyah Telona in recent months. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 725 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 89 defensive lineman prospect, and the No. 54 recruit from California. 

Telona attends De La Salle High School in Concord, California, and has been committed to Cal since June 1. Shortly after his commitment, he took an official visit (OV) to Tucson on June 20 and was on campus again in Arizona for an OV on October 11.

Deshawn McKnigh
Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Deshawn McKnight (0) celebrates after he tackles the Kansas State Wildcats during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The young defensive lineman recently spoke with Rivals' Adam Gorney and reportedly said that, despite being committed to Cal, the Wildcats "stand pretty high" in his recruitment. Telona did say that he remains locked in with the Golden Bears, but his name should be one to watch for Arizona fans this flip season.

2) Elijah Muliufi, Tight End, San Diego State

Elijah Muliufi is a three-star tight end from Bethel High School in Spanaway, Washington. He’s been committed to San Diego State since June 28. Arizona became involved in his recruitment in late September, extending him an offer on the 20th.

Muliufi took an OV to Tucson on October 11 and posted pictures from the trip on Instagram, but he noted in the post that he wasn't committing to the Wildcats (yet).

247Sports' composite rankings list Muliufi as the No. 2022 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 114 tight end prospect, and the No. 24 recruit from Washington. There hasn't been much news on him since his OV to Arizona, but that doesn't mean he won't flip to the Wildcats at some point in the next month.

3) Hannibal Carter Navies, Safety, Kansas State

Hannibal Carter Navies was also reportedly in Tucson for an official visit on October 11 and shared that he received an offer from the Wildcats on October 12. Navies attends Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, and has been committed to Kansas State since June 15.

Arizona extending him an offer so late into the cycle was an interesting move by Brennan and his staff. It will be interesting to see if there's any movement on Navies' Kansas State commitment in the coming weeks.

Arizona footbal
Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates a blocked field goal during the second quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

If Arizona can flip him, Navies would be a big-time addition to the Wildcats' 2026 class as 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 1,274 overall player in the cycle, the No. 102 safety prospect, and the No. 123 player from Georgia.

Please be sure to share your thoughts on Arizona's potential flip targets. To do so, follow us on ourX account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Max Doresy
MAX DORSEY

Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.