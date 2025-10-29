Three 2026 Recruits Arizona is Looking to Flip
As the 2026 recruiting cycle winds down, flip season heats up. Over the next month or so, programs will push hard to flip prospects currently committed to other schools.
Arizona already has 20 commits in its 2026 class, but that won't prevent it from trying to flip recruits. Here's a look at three prospects that the Wildcats and head coach Brent Brennan appear to be targeting as potential flips.
Three 2026 Flip Targets For Arizona
1) Nemyah Telona, Defensive Lineman, Cal
The Wildcats have been pushing for three-star Cal commit Nemyah Telona in recent months. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 725 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 89 defensive lineman prospect, and the No. 54 recruit from California.
Telona attends De La Salle High School in Concord, California, and has been committed to Cal since June 1. Shortly after his commitment, he took an official visit (OV) to Tucson on June 20 and was on campus again in Arizona for an OV on October 11.
The young defensive lineman recently spoke with Rivals' Adam Gorney and reportedly said that, despite being committed to Cal, the Wildcats "stand pretty high" in his recruitment. Telona did say that he remains locked in with the Golden Bears, but his name should be one to watch for Arizona fans this flip season.
2) Elijah Muliufi, Tight End, San Diego State
Elijah Muliufi is a three-star tight end from Bethel High School in Spanaway, Washington. He’s been committed to San Diego State since June 28. Arizona became involved in his recruitment in late September, extending him an offer on the 20th.
Muliufi took an OV to Tucson on October 11 and posted pictures from the trip on Instagram, but he noted in the post that he wasn't committing to the Wildcats (yet).
247Sports' composite rankings list Muliufi as the No. 2022 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 114 tight end prospect, and the No. 24 recruit from Washington. There hasn't been much news on him since his OV to Arizona, but that doesn't mean he won't flip to the Wildcats at some point in the next month.
3) Hannibal Carter Navies, Safety, Kansas State
Hannibal Carter Navies was also reportedly in Tucson for an official visit on October 11 and shared that he received an offer from the Wildcats on October 12. Navies attends Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, and has been committed to Kansas State since June 15.
Arizona extending him an offer so late into the cycle was an interesting move by Brennan and his staff. It will be interesting to see if there's any movement on Navies' Kansas State commitment in the coming weeks.
If Arizona can flip him, Navies would be a big-time addition to the Wildcats' 2026 class as 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 1,274 overall player in the cycle, the No. 102 safety prospect, and the No. 123 player from Georgia.
