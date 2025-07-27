Why Genesis Smith is Key to Wildcats' Defense
The Arizona Wildcats defense suffered through a long lost of inuries on the defense in a 2024 season that saw them at the bottom of the barrel when they should have been at the top.
Among those that remained a consistent factor in the defensive starting lineup all season was safety Genesis Smith, who was asked to play a handful of different positions when the team counted on him to do so.
Importance of Genesis Smith
When key players like Jacob Manu, Gunner Maldonado, Treydan Stukes and others went down, Smith stepped up and recorded the team's third highest tackles (63). Smith also recorded six pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
It is safe to say that Smith was a utility knife in the year 2024, which is why he and his teammates felt confused when it was revealed that his defensive rating on College Football 26 was a 78 overall.
Smith saw the rating and said that he's "Not too fond of it" and added that "They're going to see in real life. I'm not a 78 in real life."
Arizona's 2024 team caption and slot cornerback Treydan Stukes said, "EA really fumbled on that one" and added, "Genesis Smith should be at least 85. We're in a ridiculous spot in the 70s."
Safety/linebacker Dalton Johnson had the same reaction as his teammates when he was told of Smith's low rating, saying that, "He has a chip on his shoulder" for the upcoming season.
Smith decided to test the waters in the transfer portal, his most familiar visit being at Washington where former head coach Jedd Fisch is now at.
After taking some time and waiting for certain pieces to align, Smith made the choice to stay with Arizona, citing the closeness to his home, the Tucson community, and a comfortable system.
The 6-foot-2, 203-pound junior defensive back out of Chandler, AZ will be playing in a new defensive plan under defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, who took over the play-calling duties for Duane Akina, who is now at the University of Texas as an assistant coach/passing game coordinator.
Gonzales brings four years of head coaching experience to the staff. five years as a safeties coach and one year as a defensive coordinator.
Brett Arce, who coached the nickel backs for three years at Arizona, was also promoted to safeties coach in January 2024. Arce learned a lot while under Akina and plans to use the tools that he gave him to be a successful coach.
"These past couple of years, while I've been with him, we've had a great working relationship and bounced ideas off each other," Arce said of Akina. "I was like a sponge, just soaking everything up. The way he teaches the game, he teaches offensive theory and I've stolen some of that. He was a quarterback and has been an offensive coordinator, so I think the knowledge of that side of the ball, I was able to gain from him in that part and regurgitate and teach that to our guys."
Smith learned many lessons under Akina as well.
"He played a big role in my development, so it was tough seeing him go," Smith said. "(I) definitely wish the best for him and just looking forward to continue to develop."
Smith will be lining up at the "bear" spot this season, which he explained is "Still the free safety position, just a new name on it. A ferocious name."
He added, "There's some different coverages where roll down and things of that nature, but it's still free safety."
Make sure to follow us on X by clicking the link to find our page.