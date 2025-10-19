Inside The Wildcats

Three Areas of Offense Arizona Needs to Improve Upon

The Wildcats must improve on these areas of offense if they want their season to end on a successful note.

Nathaniel Martinez

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Arizona Wildcats operated at their max efficiency in their latest loss to the Houston Cougars, with 381 yards of total offense being gathered and four touchdowns scored.

Quarterback Noah Fifita was nearly perfect under center, throwing for 269 yards with a 92% pass completion rate and hitting nine receivers with at least one pass catch.

Brent Brenna
Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrate during the second quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The last-second 31-28 loss was yet another heartbreaking close defeat, but the Wildcats will use the positives from the game to improve and address their mistakes during the Bye Week.

Here is a list of three things that the Arizona offense can improve on as it heads into the break.

Protect the quarterback

NF
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Marc Stampley II (22) applies pressure to Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Fifita is the captain of the offense, and the line must protect him if he wants the squad to operate to its maximum potential.

He was sacked four times against a Houston pass rush that has not been that good all season long, twice in one drive that killed the momentum of it and stopped the offense dead in its tracks.

NF
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Altogether, Fifita was sacked eight times in the last two games, which needs desperate attention before it can get any worse in the latter half of the season.

Establish the run

ISH
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) hands off the ball to running back Ismail Mahdi (21) during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Granted, the pass game was unstoppable for Arizona this time around, establishing a balanced attack that features a potent running game is something that needs to be done for an offense to be at its best.

That was something the Wildcats were not able to do against the Cougars, as 112 yards were generated on the ground.

Ismail Mahdi
Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars safety Raider Damuni (3) tackles Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) during the first quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

It is the second week in a row that Arizona was not able to gather over 200 yards of rushing yards, which is not a good sign for Seth Doege and his offense, which is not afraid of pounding the rock.

With the Bye Week approaching, that area will most likely be improved.

Third down conversions

Tre Spivey
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Wildcats' offense has struggled with turning third downs into first downs all season, and that problem resurfaced against Houston in the three-point loss.

Arizona had nine third-down chances on Saturday and was only able to convert four of them into first downs. In the last game against BYU, Arizona only converted four out of 17 third downs, making the Wildcats 8-for-26 in the previous two games.

KH
Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Evan Johnson (0) tackles Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Kris Hutson (4) during the first quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona is now the 11th-ranked team in the Big 12 when it comes to third-down conversions, so that will be an area of improvement when it approaches the Bye Week.

Nathaniel Martinez
